San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
San Diegans cash in on their pools with rental app
People are finding a new, private way to stay cool in the heat -- and some pool owners are making extra cash at the same time.
What’s bugging you? Flies on the rise across the county
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Noticing a lot of flies, cockroaches and ants lately?. Experts say you’re right. There are more pests out there than usual right now and they may be here for a few more weeks. “When it gets warm and humid like this, it really...
northcountydailystar.com
Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days
On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
NBC San Diego
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
New 'jaws of life' tool cutting time for SDFD vehicle extrications
SAN DIEGO — A new ‘jaws of life’ tool is giving firefighters a huge advantage when performing vehicle extrications by allowing them to cut open cars more quickly. San Diego Fire-Rescue demonstrated their new Genesis tool for CBS 8. “These are battery-operated extrication tools that we’re using...
San Diego Unified won’t require masks for students to start school year
San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced.
The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt
Carlsbad Development to Welcome Ice Cream, Coffee, Seafood, and More
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
fox5sandiego.com
Quick, painless way to detect melanoma
Ashley takes you to West Dermatology in Carlsbad as she gets her first skin check. Embarrassed that she hasn’t had one before, Ashley confesses that skin cancer runs in her family and she should be getting checked regularly. Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Polizzi, says many people avoid the dermatologist because they are afraid it will be a painful experience, but thanks to DermTech… there is a quick, easy, pain-free way to check for melanoma.
Feeling a 'heat hangover'? Doctors say tiredness is common in these conditions
SAN DIEGO — We're used to a string of hot days in the summer, but it’s usually a dry heat. Not this year. Humidity levels are well above normal, pushing 80% in some areas, and it's been like this for several days now. Doctors say that heat, combined...
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds
San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
CBS 8
