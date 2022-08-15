ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech ​ will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
Quick, painless way to detect melanoma

Ashley takes you to West Dermatology in Carlsbad as she gets her first skin check. Embarrassed that she hasn’t had one before, Ashley confesses that skin cancer runs in her family and she should be getting checked regularly. Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Polizzi, says many people avoid the dermatologist because they are afraid it will be a painful experience, but thanks to DermTech… there is a quick, easy, pain-free way to check for melanoma.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”

Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
