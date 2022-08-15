Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian has died after an accident in the Pike Road area. State troopers say 23-year-old Jose Prado of Dothan was near Marler Road, close to the Vaughn Road intersection. Investigators say he was critically injured when a driver hit cable wire laying in the road. The wire then hit Prado. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO