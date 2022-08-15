Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them. Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Dies after Accident in Montgomery County
Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian has died after an accident in the Pike Road area. State troopers say 23-year-old Jose Prado of Dothan was near Marler Road, close to the Vaughn Road intersection. Investigators say he was critically injured when a driver hit cable wire laying in the road. The wire then hit Prado. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Meadowbrook Drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a road closure for the installation of storm drainage and other utilities. MidSouth Construction will close a section of Meadowbrook Drive, located between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue, starting Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 a.m. The road is...
wdhn.com
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his...
wtvy.com
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
dothanpd.org
Traffic Fatality at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:00 am the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Dr. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a white male, Foy Wambles, 79 years of age. The vehicles involved were an older model...
wdhn.com
Enterprise woman charged with vehicular homicide in January 2021 two-vehicle wreck
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—On Tuesday night, “Majalisa Kevona Hardwick” of Enterprise was arrested for vehicular homicide in a fatal crash stemming from January 6th, 2021. A Coffee County Grand Jury indicted 27-year-old Hardwick in a “fatal” two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Coffee County Road 709 west of Level Plains.
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wtvy.com
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. woman BOLO canceled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The BOLO for the Henry County woman has been canceled. After careful investigation, the Houston County Sheriff’s office is no longer considering questioning Angela Hall in relation to the vehicle theft crimes and she is not related to the case in any way. ORIGINAL:
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
wdhn.com
Roadwork to begin soon on US 84
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 between Bel Aire Drive and John D. Odom Road Tuesday, August 16th, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Milling is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th.
