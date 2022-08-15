ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Columbia Star

Columbia’s Buckner faces off with former team

Columbia Capitals offensive coordinator Chris Buckner will get his first opportunity to call plays this week as the high school football season kicks off with Week 0. While some coaches get to ease their way into seasons and their careers, Buckner gets an interesting start to his play calling career as Columbia hosts the C.A. Johnson Green Hornets Friday, August 19 at Bolden Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountysports.com

'1 for the money, 2 for the show, 3 to get ready, now go, cats, go!'

The opening night figures to be interesting. Opening nights always possess a degree of uncertainty, whether ballgame, play, concert, recital or a person who reaches the age of 21. Friday-night football among the county teams is going to involve a quarterback’s duel in Simpsonville, a bit of a reunion in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

First Touchdown (Club) score is Aug. 25

Football season begins in Laurens County on Friday night with three games, and the Touchdown Club is sure to follow. The Laurens County Touchdown Club kicks off its season and meetings on Thursday, Aug. 25 at The Ridge in Laurens, beginning at noon. As is traditionally the case, local high...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Daughter of Clemson president, first lady moves out for ClemsonLIFE program

CLEMSON, S.C. — Move-in week is always a special time for Clemson President Jim Clements and First Lady Beth Clements. This year is bittersweet. Their daughter, Grace, is moving out and entering her second year in the ClemsonLIFE program. "She's the center of our family," Jim Clements said. "Everybody...
Columbia Star

Asouzu returns to Dreher

Ariel Asouzu will be returning to the Dreher High School family. She is a 2007 graduate of Dreher and served as a school counselor at Dreher. She is returning for the 2022-2023 school year as an assistant principal. Asouzu was previously an assistant administrator at Crayton Middle School. She says...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett fielding multiple Power Five offers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the premiere athletes in the country are littered throughout the Upstate. To find the best of the best, look no further than at Greenville High. Oncoming junior receiver Mazeo Bennett has his pick of countless Power Five schools. “Man it’s been a blessing...
GREENVILLE, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five KickOff for 2022-2023

Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
IRMO, SC
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Strangers save man having heart attack at Greenwood YMCA

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On any given day of the week, you’ll find people working at the Greenwood YMCA wellness studio. On July 17-- Gigi Smith was there walking on a treadmill, Elizabeth Watkins working out on a bike, and 77-year-old Phil Zigos going about his workout routine.
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]

