Ole Miss Preview 2022: Running Backs
The gold standard for running backs at Ole Miss is Deuce McAllister. McAllister had the first true Heisman campaign for an Ole Miss player in my life time (followed only by Eli Manning and maybe Matt Corral). For whatever reasons, the running back room in Oxford has never really be prolific.
Ole Miss Volleyball Season Primer
Last season, the Rebels went 21-9 (10-8 in SEC play), earning a trip to the big dance for the first time in eleven years. They did so through stellar play from setter Kylee McLaughlin and middle blocker Sasha Ratliff, who both finished with All-SEC honors. McLaughlin, along with Libero Sam...
Ole Miss Reacts Survey: what former Rebel would best fit on this year’s team?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In the Red Cup group chat this morning, Juco asked a random question that...
