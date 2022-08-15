ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine DOT working to install solar panel arrays at sites in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta. The state estimates the projects will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by at least $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a release issued Wednesday by the MaineDOT.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Starbucks in Portland second to unionize in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks located at 176 Middle Street in Portland has filed to unionize, joining Biddeford to become the second Starbucks in Maine to form a union. According to a Starbucks Workers United Twitter post on Tuesday, this is the first Starbucks store in Portland to form a union, and the second in the state.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
WMTW

MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

