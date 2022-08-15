Read full article on original website
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Maine DOT working to install solar panel arrays at sites in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun installing solar panel arrays at three sites in Augusta. The state estimates the projects will reduce Maine's carbon emissions by up to 2,000 metric tons annually and reduce state electricity costs by at least $7.2 million over the next 20 years, according to a release issued Wednesday by the MaineDOT.
Starbucks in Portland second to unionize in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks located at 176 Middle Street in Portland has filed to unionize, joining Biddeford to become the second Starbucks in Maine to form a union. According to a Starbucks Workers United Twitter post on Tuesday, this is the first Starbucks store in Portland to form a union, and the second in the state.
MaineHealth to keep Anthem as in-network provider
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center announced in a news release Wednesday that it will continue to be an in-network medical provider for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for the next two years. The decision comes after Maine Medical Center announced it would drop Anthem as an in-network...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
'Hire-a-Vet' connects Maine veterans in search of work with jobs
MAINE, Maine — More than 250 employers will be offering job opportunities Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center for the annual "Hire-A-Vet" campaign and job fair. The goal of this specific hiring event is for 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.
Maine writer explores the challenges and successes of women in sports journalism
PORTLAND, Maine — Joanne Lannin is no stranger to the world of sports journalism and the challenges women can face in a male-dominated field. She spent 22 years working for the Portland Press Herald and was the first woman sportswriter for the paper. In her new book, “Who Let...
Singer-songwriters team up for a concert at One Longfellow Square
PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend, singer-songwriters will team up for a concert at One Longfellow Square. The event will be hosted by Genevieve Beaudoin of Dead Gowns and she’ll be joined on stage by Louisa Stancioff and Eliza Edens. More stories from 207:. For the latest breaking news,...
Portland Public Schools consider proposal to limit high school selection
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Public Schools District is considering a proposal to limit high school choice to balance its enrollment and ensure diversity. Superintendent Xavier Botana presented the proposal to the Board of Education Tuesday night. In the past, students have been able to choose between attending Portland...
WMTW
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
Maine State Music Theatre wraps up its season with a high-energy production of “Kinky Boots”
PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time in two and a half years, Stephon Duret is back doing what he loves—live theatre. He plays Lola, one of the two lead roles in Maine State Music Theatre’s production of “Kinky Boots.”. “It is everything you could ask...
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Casco Bay Lines to temporarily change summer schedule
PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay Lines announced on its website on Aug. 5 that there will be a temporary schedule change implemented for its downbay sailing schedule due to staffing shortages. The downbay sailing schedule is set to change starting on Aug. 13 for the remaining three weeks of...
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
