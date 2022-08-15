ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
WTAJ

Geisinger Medical Center becomes first complete heart attack center in U.S.

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville received the Joint Commission/American Heart Association Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. The medical center is the first hospital in the country to receive the certification that recognizes a full-team approach to cardiac care. The recognition also means Geisinger Medical Center has now set the national […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Interstate 81 near Moosic back open after crash

MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash. Emergency officials say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180). Traffic is backed up. There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved. This...
MOOSIC, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olathe, KS
Health
City
Danville, PA
Local
Kansas Health
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Pittston, PA
City
Danville, KS
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), I-81 southbound was closed from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 175 (Dupont) due to a crash. There has been no word on any injuries resulting […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro said he stands with […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#General Health#Medical Services#Rrb Hospital
WBRE

Scranton School District adding 20 armed guards

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board voted 6-3 Monday to enter into a three-year, $3.4 million contract with Cardinal Point Security Group that will provide 20 new school security officers to the district. The school security officers will be in addition to the school resource officers employed by Scranton Police Department. The vote […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Newswatch 16

School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
PITTSTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Starting fresh with the Sans Souci Parkway

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sans Souci Parkway could soon see road work once again. PennDOT unveiled early plans to reconstruct a four-mile stretch in Hanover Township beginning in 2025. Residents, wondering how it could impact their commutes. "I was assuming that it was a major construction project, and...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy