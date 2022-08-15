Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Olathe approves $30M in bonds for medical manufacturer
The city will issue $30 million in industrial revenue bonds to support Artio Medical's new manufacturing facility in Kansas Bioscience Park.
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
Geisinger Medical Center becomes first complete heart attack center in U.S.
DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville received the Joint Commission/American Heart Association Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. The medical center is the first hospital in the country to receive the certification that recognizes a full-team approach to cardiac care. The recognition also means Geisinger Medical Center has now set the national […]
Interstate 81 near Moosic back open after crash
MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash. Emergency officials say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180). Traffic is backed up. There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved. This...
Supermarket News
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Section of I-81 reopened after crash in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), I-81 southbound was closed from Exit 180 (Moosic) to Exit 175 (Dupont) due to a crash. There has been no word on any injuries resulting […]
Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro said he stands with […]
Scranton School District adding 20 armed guards
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board voted 6-3 Monday to enter into a three-year, $3.4 million contract with Cardinal Point Security Group that will provide 20 new school security officers to the district. The school security officers will be in addition to the school resource officers employed by Scranton Police Department. The vote […]
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
PA American Water to replace nearly 6,000 feet of pipe along San Souci Parkway
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water, PAW, announced their $3.5 million plan to replace nearly 6,000 feet of water pipes along State Route 2002, the San Souci Parkway. PAW officials said the plan would replace existing 12-in pipes, some of which date back to 1900, with new, 24-inch pipes from Oxford Street to […]
Supervisors discuss updates on Shoppes at South Abington
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting Aug. 8, township supervisor David O’Neill anno
Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
WOLF
Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
therecord-online.com
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
Starting fresh with the Sans Souci Parkway
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sans Souci Parkway could soon see road work once again. PennDOT unveiled early plans to reconstruct a four-mile stretch in Hanover Township beginning in 2025. Residents, wondering how it could impact their commutes. "I was assuming that it was a major construction project, and...
