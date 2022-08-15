Read full article on original website
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Urgent warning to city residents to ‘keep safe’ as rampaging wolf stalks streets after escaping zoo
AN urgent warning has been issued to city residents to "keep safe" as a rampaging wolf stalks the streets after escaping from a zoo. A pack of wolves fled through a hole deliberately cut in a fence at Greater Vancouver Zoo earlier this week. The zoo said most of the...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Cameron House: Guest crawled through smoke to escape fatal fire
A woman has told an inquiry that she feared for her life as she crawled through thick black smoke while escaping from a burning hotel. Pauline Booth and her husband Scott escaped the fire at the five-star Cameron House Hotel in December 2017. The blaze claimed the lives of Simon...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'
The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC
Greenford mobility scooter killing: Man arrested over stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of a grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address...
BBC
France's deadly 'urban rodeo' bikers prompt crackdown
It is a summer scourge in France's suburbs that has left young people dead and injured amid complaints that the government is failing to act. Youths on motorbikes, scooters and other vehicles have taken over streets, carrying out high-speed stunts in what have become known as urban rodeos. Interior Minister...
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks
A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen. About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice. However, almost 50 flowers were then...
BBC
Cuba mourns firefighters killed in fuel depot blaze
Flags are flying at half mast in Cuba as the country mourns 16 firefighters who died while battling a blaze at the Matanzas fuel depot. The fire broke out on 5 August after lightning struck a fuel tank at the depot on Cuba's northern coast. It took firefighters almost a...
BBC
Liquid Leisure Windsor water park: Father's 'fight for truth' after girl's death
The father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his "fight for the truth" on what would have been her 12th birthday. Kyra Hill died in hospital after attending a party at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Berkshire on 6 August. On Thursday...
BBC
Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery
A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was pulled from...
BBC
Jack Fenton: Family tells of grief over Briton's Greek helicopter death
The family of a Briton killed by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece has spoken of the "unimaginably big and painful gap" he has left. It is believed Jack Fenton, 22, of Staplehurst, Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens on 25 July. Greek...
BBC
Teenage cyclist killed in Washington crash loved life, says family
A 13-year-old cyclist killed in a car crash loved life and making people laugh, his family has said. Gregg Lewis McGuire died in hospital on Tuesday two days after being injured while riding his bike in Washington. Northumbria Police said he was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at...
