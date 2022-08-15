Read full article on original website
Cameron House: Guest crawled through smoke to escape fatal fire
A woman has told an inquiry that she feared for her life as she crawled through thick black smoke while escaping from a burning hotel. Pauline Booth and her husband Scott escaped the fire at the five-star Cameron House Hotel in December 2017. The blaze claimed the lives of Simon...
Plymouth housing estate fire treated as suspected arson
A fire in Plymouth that damaged seven properties and led to 10 homes being evacuated is being treated as suspected arson by police. Two suspects had been identified and were assisting with inquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers appealed for witnesses to the blaze in St Budeaux, which broke...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Urgent warning to city residents to ‘keep safe’ as rampaging wolf stalks streets after escaping zoo
AN urgent warning has been issued to city residents to "keep safe" as a rampaging wolf stalks the streets after escaping from a zoo. A pack of wolves fled through a hole deliberately cut in a fence at Greater Vancouver Zoo earlier this week. The zoo said most of the...
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped
A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
Cuba mourns firefighters killed in fuel depot blaze
Flags are flying at half mast in Cuba as the country mourns 16 firefighters who died while battling a blaze at the Matanzas fuel depot. The fire broke out on 5 August after lightning struck a fuel tank at the depot on Cuba's northern coast. It took firefighters almost a...
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
Teesside Hospice sunflower display ended after vandal attacks
A month-long display of handmade sunflowers dedicated to people cared for by a hospice has been cut short after a number were damaged or stolen. About 400 were placed along Saltburn Pier at the end of July for the campaign run by Teesside Hospice. However, almost 50 flowers were then...
Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene
A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
Jack Fenton: Family tells of grief over Briton's Greek helicopter death
The family of a Briton killed by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece has spoken of the "unimaginably big and painful gap" he has left. It is believed Jack Fenton, 22, of Staplehurst, Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens on 25 July. Greek...
Aberdeen flight descended for 57 seconds without crew noticing
A holiday jet told to perform a go-around of Aberdeen Airport descended for almost a minute before the air crew noticed, a report has said. The Boeing 737 operated by Tui was flying into Aberdeen from Majorca in September last year when air traffic controllers asked for a landing delay.
Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended. The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions. A spokesperson for the trust that runs the town's Bassetlaw Hospital said water "was...
