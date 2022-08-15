ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

L'Observateur

Sorrento Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Charles Parish

Montz – On August 17, 2022, around 4:15 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy of Sorrento. The initial investigation revealed that Kennedy...
SORRENTO, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
BOURG, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO announces seat belt and DWI checkpoint for this weekend

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday. Sheriff Craig Webre said the checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists. The seat belt checkpoint will...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police warn of scam impersonating police

The Kenner Police Department has received multiple reports of individuals calling citizens of Kenner impersonating a Kenner Police officer or employee claiming there is going to be a warrant out for your arrest if you do not pay alleged fines for failure to appear in court and contempt of court. They are asking for these payments through MoneyPak and through pre-paid gift cards to be sent to the United States Department of Treasury. The Kenner Police Department NEVER ask you to pay any fines over the phone or through a third party. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately. Never give out any personal information over the phone.
KENNER, LA
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asking for assistance in shooting investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm. ​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that on August 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

