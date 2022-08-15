Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Sorrento Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in St. Charles Parish
Montz – On August 17, 2022, around 4:15 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy of Sorrento. The initial investigation revealed that Kennedy...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO announces seat belt and DWI checkpoint for this weekend
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday. Sheriff Craig Webre said the checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists. The seat belt checkpoint will...
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
wbrz.com
Woman struck and killed while looking for lost item on Interstate, police say
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of a car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a car slowed and stopped on South I-110 to allow Najia Doucette, 24, to get out and look for a lost item around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police warn of scam impersonating police
The Kenner Police Department has received multiple reports of individuals calling citizens of Kenner impersonating a Kenner Police officer or employee claiming there is going to be a warrant out for your arrest if you do not pay alleged fines for failure to appear in court and contempt of court. They are asking for these payments through MoneyPak and through pre-paid gift cards to be sent to the United States Department of Treasury. The Kenner Police Department NEVER ask you to pay any fines over the phone or through a third party. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately. Never give out any personal information over the phone.
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany
SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
School bus involved in four-vehicle car crash on I-10 Monday morning: Kenner PD
Interstate 10 westbound has one lane closed as of 9:14 a.m.
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
houmatimes.com
TPSO asking for assistance in shooting investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm. Sheriff Soignet confirmed that on August 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance...
