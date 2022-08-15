The Kenner Police Department has received multiple reports of individuals calling citizens of Kenner impersonating a Kenner Police officer or employee claiming there is going to be a warrant out for your arrest if you do not pay alleged fines for failure to appear in court and contempt of court. They are asking for these payments through MoneyPak and through pre-paid gift cards to be sent to the United States Department of Treasury. The Kenner Police Department NEVER ask you to pay any fines over the phone or through a third party. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up immediately. Never give out any personal information over the phone.

KENNER, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO