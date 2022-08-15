Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why
Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
Steven Seagal to Leave Russian 'Special Envoy' Role Amid Tensions With U.S.
Vladimir Putin gave the action movie star a Russian passport in 2016 and he has held a role as a go-between for the U.S and Russia.
Biden would make a big mistake trading Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Speculation is growing that the Biden administration will release the arms dealer and terrorist conspirator Viktor Bout for two Americans. President Joe Biden would make a serious mistake in doing so. As reported by CNN, the prospective deal offered by the Biden administration last month would see the Kremlin release...
Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
Saudi PhD student sentenced to 34 years in prison for following and retweeting activists
Salma al-Shehab was accused of helping people who want to hurt national security. It shows MBS' crackdown on dissidents isn't stopping.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Jailed Russian politician Navalny says he's in punishment cell
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for a minor rules infraction after he tried to encourage fellow inmates to form a trade union.
Russia 'Ready to Discuss' Prisoner Swap with U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentencing
One day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced in a drug smuggling trial to nine years in a penal colony, Russia has indicated it is ready to discuss a prisoner swap, according to multiple outlets. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow was "ready to discuss this topic"...
EXCLUSIVE: 'Merchant of death' arms dealer Viktor Bout is 'optimistic' about prisoner swap with Brittney Griner - as 77 percent of DailyMail.com readers say in poll that she deserves to remain in jail
The 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer who is due to be swapped for Brittney Griner in a deal between Russia and the US is 'patient' but 'optimistic' that he soon may be freed, DailyMail.com can reveal. Viktor Bout has been in prison in the US since 2010. His reputation for...
'The View' Co-Host Suggests Trading Mitch McConnell for Brittney Griner
Joy Behar would rather give over the Republican senator than a Russian arms dealer currently serving 25 years in a U.S. prison.
Elon Musk Shakes Up U.S.-Russia Talks Over Brittney Griner
Elon Musk is a global CEO, weighing in on matters he considers urgent, acting as a kind of conscience for governments, and demanding that everyone pay attention. For example, the richest man in the world has not ceased to remind Western countries of the importance of Russia's war in Ukraine. Tesla's (TSLA) chief executive has taken up Ukraine's cause to ensure that this conflict is not forgotten. The stakes are high, he says.
Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Monday denied a family’s attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country’s security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. His family’s lawsuit, filed in Washington last year against Iran, says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.
Former U.S. Ambassador Reacts To Brittney Griner Developments
Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location, rather than being placed in a tougher penitentiary.
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time
WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Appeal News
The legal team for Brittney Griner has reportedly filed an appeal in her case. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after getting arrested the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
