Basketball

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
EXCLUSIVE: 'Merchant of death' arms dealer Viktor Bout is 'optimistic' about prisoner swap with Brittney Griner - as 77 percent of DailyMail.com readers say in poll that she deserves to remain in jail

The 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer who is due to be swapped for Brittney Griner in a deal between Russia and the US is 'patient' but 'optimistic' that he soon may be freed, DailyMail.com can reveal. Viktor Bout has been in prison in the US since 2010. His reputation for...
Elon Musk Shakes Up U.S.-Russia Talks Over Brittney Griner

Elon Musk is a global CEO, weighing in on matters he considers urgent, acting as a kind of conscience for governments, and demanding that everyone pay attention. For example, the richest man in the world has not ceased to remind Western countries of the importance of Russia's war in Ukraine. Tesla's (TSLA) chief executive has taken up Ukraine's cause to ensure that this conflict is not forgotten. The stakes are high, he says.
Former U.S. Ambassador Reacts To Brittney Griner Developments

Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location, rather than being placed in a tougher penitentiary.
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time

WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Appeal News

The legal team for Brittney Griner has reportedly filed an appeal in her case. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after getting arrested the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
