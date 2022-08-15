ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them.

The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio.

Floyd County school bus routes to change after flood damage

The image says if the road has less than four lanes, traffic should stop 10 feet from the front and the rear of the bus. The image shows that is true for two-lane highways, two-lane highways with a center turn lane and three-lane highways.

The graphic says that if the road has four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction has to stop. It says this is true for both four-lane highways and a four-lane highway with a center turn lane.

Comments / 12

Greg G
3d ago

if u dont know this then you have no business having a Drivers License

Reply(7)
7
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

