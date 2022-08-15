When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?
OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them.
The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio.Floyd County school bus routes to change after flood damage
The image says if the road has less than four lanes, traffic should stop 10 feet from the front and the rear of the bus. The image shows that is true for two-lane highways, two-lane highways with a center turn lane and three-lane highways.
The graphic says that if the road has four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction has to stop. It says this is true for both four-lane highways and a four-lane highway with a center turn lane.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 12