Who got put on the block on Big Brother last night?

Social media rejoiced when they found out Taylor Hale was named the new Head of Household after winning the classic wall comp, but there was much confusion over who the HOH would be putting on the block this week on Big Brother season 24 .

Taylor's The Leftovers allies felt that Jasmine would be an easy vote, as she is one of the remaining housemates not in the alliance and has been annoying the rest of the BB Motel residents with her #muffingate meltdown . But Taylor makes it known that she doesn't want to evict a fellow Black woman from the house, which her allies respect, so Jasmine was off the table.

That led to some pretty confusing strategizing from the first-time HOH. She had previously told fellow allies, Joseph and Kyle, that she wouldn't put them on the block, and also promised Indy and Alyssa—both of whom are not part of The Leftovers—the same. So she sets her sights on Terrance, who did not have her back during the Nicole blindside a few weeks back, but wants to put someone else up as a pawn. After initially (and misguidedly) planning to put up Monte or Turner, Taylor decides to use Indy to backdoor Terrance.

She gives Indy a head's up that this is her nomination plan, much to Indy's frustration. "She promised that she wouldn't put me or Alyssa on the block at all so it kind of surprised me but at the same time, I never trusted her 100%," Indy confesses.

"Being HOH is proving to be a lot harder than I thought," Taylor says. However, she ends up sticking to her guns and puts up Terrance and Indy during the nomination ceremony. "Indy, it's no surprise, we have the most distant relationship in the house," Taylor explains, also saying that she wants Terrance to play in the veto to prove to the rest of the house that they've been underestimating him.

Fans react to who got put on the block on Big Brother:

