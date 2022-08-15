ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Dallas Howard: I Made ‘So Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels, but He Fought for Pay Equity

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Reports surfaced in 2018 that Bryce Dallas Howard was making $8 million to Chris Pratt ’s $10 million for their work on “ Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard revealed in a new interview with Insider that she was actually being paid “so much less” on the “Jurassic World” sequels compared to her male co-star. Howard did not reveal a dollar amount, but she did stress that Pratt worked to correct the situation by ensuring she had pay parity on other “Jurassic World” properties such as video games and theme park rides.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Howard continued, “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.'”

“I love him so much for doing that,” Howard concluded. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Howard and Pratt first joined forces for “Jurassic World” before reuniting to headline the film’s two sequels, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “ Jurassic World: Dominion .” The latter opened in June and has grossed $373 million in the U.S. and $974 million worldwide, massive sums as the box office continues to recover from the pandemic.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is available to rent digitally or buy on Blu-ray or DVD starting Aug. 16.

