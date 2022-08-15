ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Brother of former NFL star sought as suspect in Texas youth football game fatal shooting

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
 4 days ago

(The Hill) — Authorities said the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is a person of interest in a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that occurred on Saturday that killed a coach.

A statement released by Lancaster, Texas officials indicated on Sunday that Yaqub Salik Talib is considered a suspect in the incident at the Lancaster Community Park in Dallas County. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Lancaster police officers arrived at the scene where an argument had ensued between the coaching staff and officiating crew. During a physical altercation, police said someone discharged a firearm that struck Coach Mike Hickmon.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the lone victim in the incident as the 43-year-old Hickmon, Dallas Morning News reported.

A video of the incident on social media shows a coach arguing with a game official as a brawl erupts in the background.

North Dallas United Bobcats owner Tevar Watson told the newspaper that he was aware of the incident and that his team was among those competing.

“We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport,” Watson told the Morning News.

Aqib Talib, who recently joined Amazon’s Prime Video as a studio analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” NFL coverage, released a statement through his attorney expressing his condolences, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old Talib enjoyed a fruitful NFL career, making five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and winning a Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos in 2015 during his twelve years in the league.

Talib also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

IN THIS ARTICLE
