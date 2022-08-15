Read full article on original website
Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
NDNG digging culvert compaction
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — About 52 Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Ut…
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign kicks off Aug. 19 – Sept. 5
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign resumes in North Dakota as law enforcement agencies have extra patrols to deter motorists from driving impaired from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5, 2022. With nearly 35% of fatalities in North Dakota in 2021 involving...
Cyber Security Graphic
Bismarck, N.D. - North Dakota State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced ad…
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
