Public Health

Times-Online

Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
POLITICS
Times-Online

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign kicks off Aug. 19 – Sept. 5

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign resumes in North Dakota as law enforcement agencies have extra patrols to deter motorists from driving impaired from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5, 2022. With nearly 35% of fatalities in North Dakota in 2021 involving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
North Dakota State

