City of Coos Bay Parks Commission, Aug. 18
The City of Coos Bay Parks Commission will meet on Thursday, August 18, 2022 – 4:00 PM, City Hall Council Chambers. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Live Meeting/Video Link Agenda: 1. Call to Order/Roll Call; 2. Approval of Meeting Minutes; a. Approval of July 21, 2022, Meeting Minutes; 3. Citizen Input / Public Comment – (not related to agenda items); Public Comment Form; 4. Cricket Soules – Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery Updates; 5. Tom Leahy – Boardwalk Improvements and Grant Opportunities; 6. Staff/Commissioner Closing Comments; 7. Adjournment.
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Former CB Finance Director on Paid Administrative Leave at Brookings, Aug. 17
Janell Howard, who served as the City of Coos Bay Finance Director from 1998 to 2008, has been placed on paid administrative leave as City Manager of Brookings by the Brookings City Council following an Executive Session. Howard, hired by the Brookings City Council in July 2018, reportedly appeared in court Aug. 1st , on a Third-Degree Theft charge from Fred Meyer. Brookings PD deferred the case to the Curry Co. District Attorney to avoid any potential conflict of interest. Retired Brookings City Manager Gary Milliman is serving as City Manager pro-tem in Howard’s absence.
Coos Bay URA, Aug. 16
The City of Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will meet on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The meeting will be held immediately following the City Council meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall. Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the Urban Renewal Agency under regular agenda items or public comments are required by URA Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Remote Attendance Link via Microsoft Teams Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Public Comments; a. Public Comments; 2. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of June 21, 2022 Minutes; b. Approval of July 5, 2022 Minutes; c. Acceptance of June 2022 Financial Reports and Check Register; d. Acceptance of July 2022 Financial Reports and Check Register; 3. Consideration to Award Contract for Final Design of Hollering Place Roundabout Project; 4. Consideration to Authorize Expenditure for the 2022 Street Projects; 5. Executive Session. The Agency will meet in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (e) for the purpose of discussing real property transactions. 6. Adjourn.
Douglas County officials impose public use restrictions due to extreme fire danger
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association and other county officials will begin enforcing tighter restrictions on the use of public land on August 23 due to the risk of fire. The DFPA says Public Restriction Levels will change to “extreme” for all private, county, state and Bureau...
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, Aug. 19
SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 19
OHA report, Aug. 18, 2022 – Cases: 882 new, 869,782 total; Deaths: 8 new, 8,334 total; Hospitalized: 328, 43 fewer than last week (8/10). CHW report, Aug. 18, 2022 – New cases: 18; Active cases: 305; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 169 total; Total cases: 13,008.
INMATE FROM DOUGLAS COUNTY DIES AT SNAKE RIVER CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
An inmate from Douglas County died Tuesday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. 31-year old Kyle Fugate was transferred there in November of 2019 and passed away while in the infirmary. His earliest possible release date was October 31st, 2028. Prior to being placed in state custody, Fugate had spent nearly three months in the Douglas County Jail on a variety of charges.
Police logs, Aug. 19
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 17, 12:45 a.m., 1800 block Virginia Ave., “result of persons contact,” 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano arrested on Florence PD warrant charging Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody and released.”. Tool Theft. According to an...
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
Tianguis De Oregon, Aug. 19
Pony Village Mall, Saturday – 08 / 20/ 2022, For the first time in Coos County, Oregon Pero En Espanol, Community Plus, Pony Village Mall and Coos Hispanic Allies are creating a Hispanic Market. This is a free family event from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Tickets will be required for indoor activities, you can register the day of the event. This is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and inteact with the communities in Coos County. This market will include music from DJ Fresa, cultural entertamnent and delicious food. The event will be initiated by Oregon Pero En Espanol and Community Plus, followed by the initiation of activities and music. It will be a day dedicated to community building, celebrating and connecting. Oregon Peron En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing the communication needs with the Spanish speaking community in Oregon. Find out more at www.Oregonperonenespanol.com.
Yachats nonprofit housing developer wins state grants to proceed with affordable rent apartment complex in Florence
A Yachats-based nonprofit development company has received state funding and arranged other financing to proceed with a $10.9 million, 24-unit affordable housing project in Florence. Our Coastal Village of Yachats plans to break ground on the project next April and complete it in May 2024, said company president Layne Morrill...
Enhanced Safety Belt & Child Restraint in Douglas Co., Aug. 17
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Beginning Monday, August 22 and extending through Sunday, September 4, 2022 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon in using federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. ODOT crash data for 2020 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32% or 100 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities. “The overall goal is to educate the public and reduce the number of fatalities due to improper use or lack of use of the proper restraint systems.” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. In 2017, an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old. A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly. For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety. The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on overtime to conduct the enhanced patrols at random times during the enforcement campaign. The overtime is paid with a grant administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation utilizing federally funded dollars.
NB Summer Youth Program, Aug. 17
Acrylic Arts August 17 – 18 Time & Location TBA Updates @ northbendoregon.us Two-day art project with two art showing days in downtown North Bend. Children under ten years old will need an adult chaperone. Children and or parents are responsible for transportation to the program location. Artwork will be transported to downtown North Bend businesses for two days of showing. After the artwork is shown, the masterpieces can be picked up at the North Bend Visitor Information Center. In addition to their artwork, children participating in the program will receive a take-home art kit, backpack, and apron.
A ballot measure that would open streets to ATVs in a small Oregon coast town is causing a ruckus
LAKESIDE — Most Oregonians haven’t heard of Lakeside. It’s a small town that sits just off U.S. Highway 101 between Reedsport and North Bend on the south-central coast. You can’t actually see downtown from the highway, so most people just drive straight by. But 100 years...
Friends of the North Bend Public Library Book Sale, Aug. 19
NBPL release – The Friends of the North Bend Public Library used book sale will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room will be packed with thousands of gently used hardbacks and paperbacks. The sale will be held in the large meeting room at the North Bend Public Library and will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Paid members of the Friends of the Public Library will be admitted to the presale beginning at 10 a.m. Friends’ memberships can be purchased on the day of the book sale or in advance at the North Bend Public Library for an annual membership of $10. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Children’s Reading Program, Title Wave author events, and other special programs at the library. For more information about the Friends of the North Bend Public Library, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email friendsofthenorthbendlibrary@gmail.com.
