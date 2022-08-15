Read full article on original website
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
Lorena Saravia is a master of the art of mixing neutral colors with more energetic, borderline-acid hues, and this season was no exception. Her new collection explored silhouettes (a balloon-shape dress in light cotton served as the perfect example of shape and form), textures, and volumes with pieces that are easily identified as her own designs. Her signature aesthetic was most obvious in the white denim looks paired with her iconic Saravia cowboy boots that walked down the runway this evening. To spice things up, the designer contrasted the bright lights from the city of Oaxaca glistening in the background, with her dressy separates in shocking pink, and sharp blue satin, used most successfully in a tailored suit in sharp blue satin.
Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley
A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Brooklyn bishop who was robbed of over $400,000 in jewelry in the middle of one of his live-streamed sermons shows off his 'prayer closet' filled with designer clothing and shoes
A boujie Brooklyn bishop showed off his massive closet filled with designer clothes and shoes more than a week after he was robbed at gunpoint by three men while live-streaming a sermon. Lamor Whitehead showed his followers his flashy display of thousands of dollars in clothes during a live-streamed video...
The Blackpink Effect: How K-pop’s Biggest Girl Group Has Taken Luxury Fashion By Storm
In the wee hours Friday morning, a phenomenon will erupt on the internet. Blackpink, the world’s biggest all-girl group and most successful girl group in K-pop history, will release their first new single in nearly two years. “Pink Venom,” as the song is titled, has already caused a sensation before its release. The past week of teaser images and videos released on social media have crossed millions of eyeballs and inspired frenzy among their fans, a global audience that — judging from the group’s Instagram following alone — is larger than the population of a mid-sized European country. “Pink Venom” is...
Hypebae
Barbara Potts on Designing Saks Potts' SS23 Collection Inspired by Crown Princess Mary
Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks of Saks Potts, Copenhagen‘s go-to cool girl brand, unveiled their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in their biggest runway show yet at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Guests headed to Kongens Nytorv for an outdoor presentation where close friends and models like Pernille Teisbaek and Erin Wasson took the stage.
Refinery29
Elevate Your Transitional Wardrobe With AllSaints’ New Collection
Crisp leaves, cool breezes, and sweater weather — these three iconic characteristics of fall sound so lovely after a sweltering summer. Add in AllSaints' new autumn collection, Come As You Are, and you have the whole package. Unlike the brand's summer Golden Hour Collection, which had airy cotton tees and frayed denim shorts, the brand's new line features a carousel of transitional pieces to get a head start on next season's 'fits.
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
22 of the best places to buy affordable fine jewelry, from simple gold hoops to gemstone stacking rings
Beautiful jewelry doesn't have to be expensive. These are the best places to buy fine jewelry that's easier on your wallet yet still high quality.
Hypebae
Ferragamo Unveils Iggy Sneaker Collection
Italian luxury brand Ferragamo has just revealed its Iggy sneaker collection, presenting a timeless running shoe for all genders in an array of colors. Meticulously crafted with responsible and hi-tech materials, the latest sneaker arrives in a neutral blush and tan color way, alongside a coral and navy option and black and gray iteration. The slender silhouette proves you can have comfort without the bulk as suede and leather inserts, along with a rubber running sole offers an ultra-effective customized stride.
Vogue
Remembering Hanae Mori, The First Asian Designer Invited To The Chambre Syndicale De La Couture
Hanae Mori, once Japan’s most famed designers, has died. She was 96 years old. Mori might be one of fashion’s biggest success stories, though her story is little known today. The designer retired after presenting her final couture collection, for autumn/winter 2004, but by then her traditional and feminine work, which often combined Eastern motifs with Western silhouettes, had long ceased to be news-making. This was not for lack of quality or skill, rather the image of Japan that Mori represented had been superseded by new values and approaches to design.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Christian Bérard Helped Shape Fashion History—The Artist Finally Gets His Due in a New Exhibition in Monaco
In Monaco, just days before the release of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, a once-dimmed star regained its light with the opening of “Christian Bérard: Excentrique Bébé.” Both events kindled a sense of wonder, a rare commodity indeed. A multifaceted French artist and...
Betsey Johnson Releases ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection for Her 80th Birthday
In honor of her milestone birthday — turning 80 on Aug. 10 — Betsey Johnson has unveiled a line of ready-to-wear and accessories, out Monday. “This collection is a celebration,” Johnson told WWD in a statement. “I think of it as my greatest hits album, and a love letter to all of my past creations.”
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Unveils Fall 2022 Collection
GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.
Raf Simons on the Quiet Elegance of His Shaker-Inspired Accessories Collection With Kvadrat
Around 2010, five years into Raf Simons’s star-making tenure at the house of Jil Sander, he was talking to a member of his team who oversaw the sourcing of fabrics and began thinking about how they could expand beyond their usual suppliers. What sparked Simons’s curiosity first and foremost was the possibility of using upholstery fabrics for clothes—and his colleague knew exactly who to call. “He brought all of this Kvadrat fabric in,” Simons remembers. “I think the first thing I said was, ‘Wow.’”
Hypebae
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
