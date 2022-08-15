Read full article on original website
Tianguis De Oregon, Aug. 19
Pony Village Mall, Saturday – 08 / 20/ 2022, For the first time in Coos County, Oregon Pero En Espanol, Community Plus, Pony Village Mall and Coos Hispanic Allies are creating a Hispanic Market. This is a free family event from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Tickets will be required for indoor activities, you can register the day of the event. This is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and inteact with the communities in Coos County. This market will include music from DJ Fresa, cultural entertamnent and delicious food. The event will be initiated by Oregon Pero En Espanol and Community Plus, followed by the initiation of activities and music. It will be a day dedicated to community building, celebrating and connecting. Oregon Peron En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing the communication needs with the Spanish speaking community in Oregon. Find out more at www.Oregonperonenespanol.com.
Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, Aug. 19
SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.
ASL Practice Place, Aug. 18
CBPL release – Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid, and Speech Pathologist. We meet every third Thursday of the month @ 12:00pm. Next event: Thursday, August 18. Program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let’s sign! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3m6j2WG.
Jeff Common Memorial Run & BBQ, Aug. 19
The Jeff Common Foundation will hold a fund-raising event on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the North Bend Lanes Back Alley. Registration is 8 a.m., run at 9 a.m., lunch at noon, BBQ at 5 p.m. and music, raffle & auction at 6 p.m. Events include a Poker Run, lunch, dinner, prizes, raffle & auction. Proceeds from the event will “provide quality training opportunities free of charge for local emergency responders.” Jeff Common was one of three Coos Bay Firefighters who lost their lives Nov. 25, 2002 while fighting a commercial structure fire in downtown Coos Bay.
Southwestern Offers Free GED Classes Fall Term 2022, Aug. 17
SWOCC release – Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes fall term 2022. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas. We will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term: 1. Morning GED® Class – Monday through Thursday from 9am-11am; 2. Afternoon GED® Class – Monday through Thursday from 12pm-2pm; 3. Evening GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm – 8pm. All classes will be live and in person on the Coos Campus. The afternoon class will also be live and in person on the Curry Campus. For students who cannot make it to either campus, classes are offered via Zoom during all three sessions. Fall Term starts September 12th and ends November 23rd. To register for orientation and classes, please email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593.
Friends of the North Bend Public Library Book Sale, Aug. 19
NBPL release – The Friends of the North Bend Public Library used book sale will be held on Saturday, August 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room will be packed with thousands of gently used hardbacks and paperbacks. The sale will be held in the large meeting room at the North Bend Public Library and will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Paid members of the Friends of the Public Library will be admitted to the presale beginning at 10 a.m. Friends’ memberships can be purchased on the day of the book sale or in advance at the North Bend Public Library for an annual membership of $10. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Children’s Reading Program, Title Wave author events, and other special programs at the library. For more information about the Friends of the North Bend Public Library, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email friendsofthenorthbendlibrary@gmail.com.
Circle the Bay, Aug. 17
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay 18.2-mile run was held Saturday around Coos Bay. Brad Ferner, who won the race in 2016, returned to the area again and took first in 2:04.55. The top female finisher was Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, in 2:40.18. Ferner, who now lives in California, ran for Southwestern Oregon Community College after graduating from Douglas High School in Winston.
Wild North Umpqua summer steelhead returns showing improvement, Aug. 19
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement. As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River. Which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, this is an encouraging sign. Returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1. Fishery managers expected higher returns this year based on improving ocean conditions. “We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. There have also been good numbers of hatchery summer steelhead in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. This is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall. Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as we move towards fall, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
City of Coos Bay Parks Commission, Aug. 18
The City of Coos Bay Parks Commission will meet on Thursday, August 18, 2022 – 4:00 PM, City Hall Council Chambers. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Live Meeting/Video Link Agenda: 1. Call to Order/Roll Call; 2. Approval of Meeting Minutes; a. Approval of July 21, 2022, Meeting Minutes; 3. Citizen Input / Public Comment – (not related to agenda items); Public Comment Form; 4. Cricket Soules – Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery Updates; 5. Tom Leahy – Boardwalk Improvements and Grant Opportunities; 6. Staff/Commissioner Closing Comments; 7. Adjournment.
Coos Bay Charters Tuna Fishing Tours
Charleston is a small, quiet town where the beaches are pristine and the weather is perfect. This charter is an easy way to reach the ocean and fish for tuna, Dungeness crab and salmon. If fishing isn’t your thing, you can just relax on one of our boats and enjoy a beautiful day at sea.
Music at Mingus Park, Aug. 18
City of Coos Bay weekly newsletter – Portland Blues Allstars performs on August 18 in Mingus Park. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. AJ Lee and Blue Summit made their first appearance in Santa Cruz in 2015. Led by singer, songwriter, and mandolinist, AJ Lee, the bluegrass band has performed all over the world, but finds home in California’s Bay Area. In 2019, they released their debut album, Like I Used To. Their second full length project, I’ll Come Back, came out August 2021 – with national touring in support of the record ongoing. Unlike their first record, which featured experimentation with session musicians and electric instruments, the new project is a pure reflection of the live sound of the group, hearkening back to their acoustic roots. Each band member performs at their peak, and the variety of songs on the record caters to their broad fanbase. Certain tracks (“Put Your Head Down,” and “Faithful,”) fall more in the classic bluegrass realm of songwriting, while others (“Lemons and Tangerines,” and “I’ll Come Back,”) fall into that hard-to-define realm of acoustic Americana that blends mesmerizing lyricism and acoustic mastery.
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
Quake, Aug. 17
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outside fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, Tuesday, Aug. 16. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 19
OHA report, Aug. 18, 2022 – Cases: 882 new, 869,782 total; Deaths: 8 new, 8,334 total; Hospitalized: 328, 43 fewer than last week (8/10). CHW report, Aug. 18, 2022 – New cases: 18; Active cases: 305; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 169 total; Total cases: 13,008.
Farmer’s Market, Aug. 17
The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) and Fourth St.
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
Police logs, Aug. 19
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 17, 12:45 a.m., 1800 block Virginia Ave., “result of persons contact,” 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano arrested on Florence PD warrant charging Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody and released.”. Tool Theft. According to an...
