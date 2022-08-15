Two hurt in ATV rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon in an ATV rollover crash in Osage County.

The crash happened on County Road 808 near Route RA around 2:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol .

Troopers said Joshua J. Carter, 31, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was hurt after he took a curve too fast and the ATV rolled over. Emergency crews took Carter and Kelly N. Carter, 31, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Joshua and Kelly weren't wearing helmets, according to the crash report.

