‘We don’t like getting shut out’: Freddie Freeman drops truth bomb after Royals snap Dodgers’ win streak

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season
The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their second loss in three games after Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel failed to suppress the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback bid Tuesday night. Kimbrel entered the bottom of the 11th inning of the game with the Dodgers leading, 4-3, but he gave up two earned runs on two hits in just a […] The post Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years
The Atlanta Braves have not shied away from calling up top prospects in order to help them stay afloat in their pursuit of the New York Mets. The organization’s top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, has been incredibly impressive since reaching the big leagues a week ago, and he’s already left his mark on the franchise. Just […] The post Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom sets franchise record not done in over 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Brewers must make
The Milwaukee Brewers are still reeling from their odd strategy at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. They ended up trading away their star closer Josh Hader and failed to add anything to a lineup that could have used some extra firepower. As a result, the Brewers have lost control of...
‘The timing couldn’t be worse in something like this’: Taijuan Walker sends frustrating message amid Mets debacle
The New York Mets are in a massive rough patch. After dropping two games in a row to the Atlanta Braves, they will also be without two of their starting pitchers after Taijuan Walker’s injury. With Carlos Carrasco sidelined for weeks due to an oblique strain, New York’s pitching situation is not looking great.
MLB fans irritated at latest umpire gaffe in big spot
The Los Angeles Angels have had a rough start to their series against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle won Monday’s game 6-2, despite being tied 2-2 heading into the ninth. On Tuesday, the Mariners led 3-2 going into the ninth and won 8-2. The Angels have had their own struggles to work around but have also been given no favors by the umpires.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
William Contreras makes Mets announcer eat his words going deep after All-Star dig
The New York Mets announcer team consisting of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling are considered one of the, if not the, best set of announcers in baseball. They generally are extremely informative, knowledgeable and passionate. But every so often, things can go off the rails. On Monday, the Mets and the World Series […] The post William Contreras makes Mets announcer eat his words going deep after All-Star dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
