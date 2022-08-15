ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran denies link with Rushdie's attacker, blames writer

By ATTA KENARE, CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TSXY_0hHjh2m000
Iranians in Tehran walk past a billboard bearing a portrait of the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for author Salman Rushdie to be killed /AFP/File

Iran on Monday denied any link with the attacker of British author Salman Rushdie but blamed the writer himself for "insulting" Islam in the novel "The Satanic Verses".

"We categorically deny" any link with the attack and "no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran", said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in Tehran's first official reaction to Friday's stabbing.

"In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation," he said.

"By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people."

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price took issue with the statements by Kanani blaming Rushdie for the attack.

"It's despicable. It's disgusting and we condemn it," Price said.

- Severe injuries -

Rushdie, 75, was left on a ventilator with multiple stab wounds after the attack at a literary event on Friday in upstate New York.

But by Sunday he was off the ventilator and "on the road to recovery", though with severe injuries, his agent Andrew Wylie said.

The prize-winning writer had spent years under police protection after Iranian leaders in 1989 called for Rushdie's killing over his portrayal of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in the novel "The Satanic Verses".

Iran's then-supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a religious decree, or fatwa, ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of "The Satanic Verses".

The fatwa was never officially lifted and translators of the novel were attacked.

- Suspect pleads not guilty -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2wnS_0hHjh2m000
Salman Rushdie was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel 'Midnight's Children' in 1981, which won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize /AFP/File

The suspected assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey, was wrestled to the ground by staff and audience members before being taken into police custody.

He was later arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

On Monday his mother, Lebanese-born Silvana Fardos of Fairview, New Jersey, described Matar as "a moody introvert" who became increasingly fixated on Islam after visiting Lebanon to see his estranged father.

She told the UK's Daily Mail her son had "changed a lot" after his trip, adding that he "was angry that I did not introduce him to Islam from a young age".

Rushdie's stabbing comes at a sensitive moment in Iran's talks with major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the United States in 2018, in return for the re-lifting of crippling US sanctions.

- Deeply inflammatory -

Kanani on Monday stressed Tehran's position that Rushdie, not Iran, was to blame for the attack against him.

Commenting on the novel, Kanani said that "the anger at that time at this inappropriate action was not limited to Iran and the Islamic Republic.

"Millions of people in Arab, Islamic and non-Islamic countries reacted with anger.

"Condemning the action of the attacker on the one hand and absolving the action of the one who insults sacred and Islamic matters on the other is completely contradictory."

More than 30 years after its publication, the book and its author remain deeply inflammatory in Iran.

Iranians at Tehran's book market, when asked by AFP on Saturday to comment on the attack, did not openly condemn the stabbing, which has sparked outrage in the West.

The ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper, whose director is appointed by current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, greeted the attack.

"Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie in New York," it said.

With the exception of reformist publication Etemad, Iranian media followed a similar line, also describing Rushdie as an "apostate".

One state-owned paper in Iran said that the "neck of the devil" had been "cut by a razor".

Price said it was "deeply concerning" that Iran state media outlets were "glorifying the attack."

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

EU, US say studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear text

The European Union and United States said Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to a "final" draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers the EU presented at talks in Vienna. We are sharing our views with the EU." Iran's official IRNA news agency reported earlier Tuesday that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Iran's response.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Imagine there’s been a nuclear attack. Here’s how Britain should respond

If readers of Saturday’s Telegraph were hoping for light relief from the Tory leadership election, they would not have found it in their newspaper’s comment pages. “The West should prepare for the real risk of nuclear war,” read a headline atop a column by weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.We live in very dangerous times, de Bretton-Gordon argued. He cited tension over Taiwan; Iran and North Korea’s progress in developing nuclear arms; and Vladimir Putin’s threats, veiled and not veiled whatsoever, of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and Nato. The war in Ukraine also poses the risk of an accident...
WORLD
AFP

Jailed Saudi woman tweeter shrugged off risk: friend

A Saudi woman given 34 years in prison for tweets critical of the government knew people were informing on her but did not take it seriously, a friend said Thursday. "We discussed people harassing her on Twitter and reporting her tweets to the security services online," the friend told AFP. "She didn't think the authorities would be interested in someone with less than 2,000 followers," she added.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Rushdie
americanmilitarynews.com

Syria demands US troops leave immediately

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Islamic Republic Of Iran#Iranians#British#Muslims
Fox News

Drones armed with explosives attack US military base in Syria

Multiple drones strapped with explosive devices attacked an American-run compound in Syria on Monday. The U.S. military says American and allied forces at the compound suffered no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility yet for the attack which hit the al-Tanf base in south-central Syria. U.S. forces are...
MILITARY
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - UN chief to visit Ukraine - UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey this week, a UN official says. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Crimea attacks: Ukraine puts pressure on lost territory

Two massive attacks on Russian bases in Crimea far from the frontline in recent days have given Ukraine a boost -- eight years after Russia's humiliating takeover of the strategic peninsula. Ukraine says it has recaptured dozens of villages on the southern front and struck strategic targets including bridges in recent weeks.
POLITICS
Business Insider

The Ukrainian resistance is killing pro-Moscow politicians, blowing up trains, and providing intel for devastating attacks against Russian forces

Resistance units are taking action against Russian forces in occupied Ukraine. An analyst and Kherson resident told Insider how the resistance is taking violent and non-violent forms. A larger Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson is likely imminent, experts say. In Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, a resistance movement is steadily growing. In...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US over warships near Taiwan

On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy