Washington State

KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Sound it Out: The stories that grabbed your attention this week

If you've heard the show before, you know we often ask for your thoughts about our stories — where they've succeeded and where they can improve. That's because at its core, Soundside is about connecting with our listeners and bringing you stories you care about and journalism that impacts those of us living here in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington State
KUOW

Not as many apples are coming from Washington this year

This may not be a big apple year in Washington, a state renowned for its apples. Washington's apple crop is expected to be smaller than average this year, thanks to a cool and wet spring, and a slow start to the summer. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association announced this...
WASHINGTON STATE

