Children in stolen vehicles account for most of 2022’s Amber Alerts, WA officials say
The Washington State Patrol has noticed a considerable spike in car thefts, and that is spilling over into cases of abducted children — cars are being stolen with kids inside and that accounts for most of this year's Amber Alerts. So far this year, car thefts in Washington state...
Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work
Hospital staffing shortages across Washington state have some nurses wondering if they should trade staff positions for traveling work. While travel contracts don't guarantee better hours or fewer patients, they do often come with higher pay. And that comes at a steep cost to hospitals, as well as the professionals...
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Sound it Out: The stories that grabbed your attention this week
If you've heard the show before, you know we often ask for your thoughts about our stories — where they've succeeded and where they can improve. That's because at its core, Soundside is about connecting with our listeners and bringing you stories you care about and journalism that impacts those of us living here in the Pacific Northwest.
Not as many apples are coming from Washington this year
This may not be a big apple year in Washington, a state renowned for its apples. Washington's apple crop is expected to be smaller than average this year, thanks to a cool and wet spring, and a slow start to the summer. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association announced this...
