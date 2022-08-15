Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash with victim riding scooter in Galveston
A man riding a scooter died in a crash in Galveston, and the driver who police said hit him is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Avenue U. Galveston police said the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a stop sign and crashed into the scooter. The 53-year-old man on the scooter, identified as John David Bell, was ejected and landed on the windshield of a truck, police said. NOTE: Galveston police initially reported that Bell was 49, but later provided an update that he was actually 53. Bell was taken to UTMB Health at Galveston, where he later died. His scooter was found 50 feet away from the crash site, police said. The 88-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan Altima, 35-year-old Yordany Ferrer, was arrested. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a recommended bond of $250,000. SEE ALSO: Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4 family members killed in Galveston golf cart crash
"Our world was shattered, and we will never be OK, but it makes it easier knowing everyone showed up," one family member said to the crowd.The crash comes over a week after a suspected intoxicated driver ran a stop sign and struck a golf cart - killing four family members, including two children. The crash sparked a conversation about reviewing city ordinances for golf carts with the Galveston City Council. That discussion also mentioned other non-traditional vehicles on the roads, including scooters. READ MORE: Galveston golf cart crash suspect had bloodshot eyes, breath smelled of alcohol, filing reads
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
