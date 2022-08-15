Read full article on original website
Related
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
wchstv.com
Removing ugly reminders: Flood recovery continues in Kanawha, Fayette
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roger Campbell helped load his water-logged belongings on a one-way trip to the dump after flooding ruined his vehicles, tools for work and most of the things in his house. “Makes you want to cry,” Campbell said. “It's like watching a thief rob you...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Pastor Crozier chosen to replace Kanawha County Delegate Barach on November ballot
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee has chosen a replacement for outgoing Kanawha County Delegate Jim Barach for the November ballot. The committee says Pastor Wayne R. Crozier will take Delegate Barach’s place on the ballot after the delegate announced he would not seek reelection. Crozier is the founder of Abundant […]
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
wchsnetwork.com
Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
WVDOH nearly finished with emergency causeway on Carbondale Road
CARBONDALE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has nearly completed an emergency causeway to help 10 families trapped on Carbondale Road. WVDOH road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties have worked long hours to respond to flood damage in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
wchstv.com
'We're completely cut off,' resident says day after floods hit Eastern Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's hard to get a handle on the slippery mess left behind from Monday's flooding that was still blocking West Virginia highways 16 and 39 in Fayette County Tuesday. The half-a-foot of rain took out the highway bridge on Carbondale Road in Smithers. It's a...
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors to work in the WVDOT Operations Division, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application now through Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022,...
Comments / 0