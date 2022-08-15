ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Pastor Crozier chosen to replace Kanawha County Delegate Barach on November ballot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee has chosen a replacement for outgoing Kanawha County Delegate Jim Barach for the November ballot. The committee says Pastor Wayne R. Crozier will take Delegate Barach’s place on the ballot after the delegate announced he would not seek reelection. Crozier is the founder of Abundant […]
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
wchsnetwork.com

Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
WSAZ

Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
WVNS

WVDOH nearly finished with emergency causeway on Carbondale Road

CARBONDALE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has nearly completed an emergency causeway to help 10 families trapped on Carbondale Road. WVDOH road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties have worked long hours to respond to flood damage in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by […]
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
WSAZ

Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
Metro News

High water to start the day in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors to work in the WVDOT Operations Division, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application now through Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022,...
