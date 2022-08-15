ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

New heat wave builds as flash flooding targets several states

By Emily Shapiro
 3 days ago

A new heat wave is building in the South and West as flash flooding targets several Western states.

Heat advisories are in effect across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The heat index -- what a temperature feels like -- is forecast Monday to jump to a sweltering 106 degrees in Jackson, Mississippi; 100 in New Orleans and Houston; 103 in Dallas; and 104 in Austin, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Oklahoma City.

ABC News - PHOTO: Heat Index map

An excessive heat watch has also been issued on the West Coast.

On Wednesday, temperatures in California are expected to climb to 108 in Bakersfield and Fresno, 105 in Sacramento and 110 in Redding. Temperatures are also forecast to reach the triple digits in Oregon and Washington.

ABC News - PHOTO: Heat Wave map
ABC News - PHOTO: Western Heat Wave map

Meanwhile, flash flooding targeted drought-stricken Texas over the weekend, dropping 5 to 10 inches of rain on extremely dry soil.

Corpus Christi saw a record rainfall of 2.29 inches on Sunday.

Flash flooding also covered roads in Arizona on Sunday; some areas saw up to 4 inches of rain this weekend.

Cheryl Evans/The Republic via USA Today Network - PHOTO: A car is stuck in Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a storm flooded the wash on Aug. 12, 2022.

Four states are under flood alerts Monday morning, from Texas to Colorado.

Arizona is now getting a break from the monsoon rain, but the same system that brought flooding to Corpus Christi will move into the Arizona by the end of the week with more heavy rain.

Comments / 49

Tuda Doggs
3d ago

The western states should have started infrastructure to capture the deluges and direct the water to reservoirs for combating drought.

Reply(7)
16
Tiger Pisces
3d ago

Has anyone been in a place with 105*, 100% humidity and Flash Flooding? This is like a damp jungle in climate."Many times, on a very hot and humid day, the rain can be so heavy that it causes flash flooding. With no more updraft the cloud will eventually evaporate and disappear. That, also, contributes to the excessive rainfall and flooding as most if not all the rain will fall in one general area.""Humidity depends on the temperature and pressure of the system of interest. The same amount of water vapor results in higher humidity in cool air than warm air. A related parameter is the dew point. The amount of water vapor needed to achieve saturation increases as the temperature increases."

Reply(1)
6
Guest816
3d ago

If everyone in America drive electric cars, the electric grids in place would blow. Not to mention, where do people think electricity comes from?

Reply(3)
8
Comments / 0

Community Policy