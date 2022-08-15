Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Fine Fare Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development
50 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo: Red Skies Photography East New York will get a new Fine Fare Supermarkets location at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000...
Why is Mayor Adams on a ‘Teardown Blitz’ of the Outdoor Dining Sheds?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced today a new enforcement initiative that will spotlight active outdoor dining sheds, as part of the city’s Open Restaurants program, while also tackle the job of removing abandoned sheds from restaurants that have shuttered. Mayor Adams marked the new initiative after...
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Legacy of late Bed-Stuy icon Albert Vann honored at two-day celebration
Members of the Nation of Islam attend a community block party honoring the late Albert Vann on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Albert Vann, a Bedford-Stuyvesant native who served in the New York State Assembly and New York City Council, was honored in a memorial ceremony on Aug. 12 followed […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
The First Vehicle-to-Grid System in NYC Goes Live
The first Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) program connected to New York City’s grid is now live, as announced today. The announcement was made by Revel (an electric mobility and infrastructure company based out of Brooklyn), Fermata Energy (the Vehicle-to-Grid system provider), and NineDot Energy (a clean energy developer), who all partnered together to successfully deploy the new V2G system at Revel’s Red Hook warehouse, which is located in Brooklyn.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Brooklyn synagogue vandalized with hateful message
Rabbi Asher Altshul, of Congregation Beth Shalom of Kings Bay, was walking into his synagogue for morning services around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as he does every day, when he made a disturbing discovery. In big white letters, the message was clear as day. Someone spray-painted the word […] Click here...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams to Celebrate Fashion Week
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Anna Wintour Lexie Moreland for WWD As New York City continues to try to bounce back from the financial fallout and largely empty offices brought on by the pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams will be turning the spotlight on fashion designers next month. Click here to view original web page at wwd.com.
‘He was only 30’: Family and friends gather to mourn Danny Vidal, ‘deliverista’ killed in Bushwick
Family, friends and city officials came together last week for a vigil in memory of Danny Vidal, a delivery worker who died after being run over by a driver in Bushwick. Vidal, 30, was starting his morning driving down Morgan Avenue on Aug. 4 when police say he fell off […] Click here to view original web page at politicsny.com.
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Op-Ed: Response to Mayor Adams’ Promise to Remove Derelict Dining Sheds
Mayor Adams responded this morning to the citywide outrage over the disastrous Open Restaurants program by proposing to tear down abandoned and dilapidated dining sheds. Although this is an important first step, it fails to address the issues of the widespread degradation caused by the out-of-control Open Restaurants program. We...
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Feds bust alleged Mafia gambling operations posing as shoe repair, coffee shop
MERRICK, N.Y. — Sal's Shoe Repair in Merrick, New York, was doing more than fixing heels and worn soles. The Genovese organized crime family operated an illegal gambling operation out of the shop, generating "substantial revenue," which was then laundered through cash transfers, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said. Nine...
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
