ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Fine Fare Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development

50 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo: Red Skies Photography East New York will get a new Fine Fare Supermarkets location at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Legacy of late Bed-Stuy icon Albert Vann honored at two-day celebration

Members of the Nation of Islam attend a community block party honoring the late Albert Vann on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Albert Vann, a Bedford-Stuyvesant native who served in the New York State Assembly and New York City Council, was honored in a memorial ceremony on Aug. 12 followed […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
bkreader.com

The First Vehicle-to-Grid System in NYC Goes Live

The first Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) program connected to New York City’s grid is now live, as announced today. The announcement was made by Revel (an electric mobility and infrastructure company based out of Brooklyn), Fermata Energy (the Vehicle-to-Grid system provider), and NineDot Energy (a clean energy developer), who all partnered together to successfully deploy the new V2G system at Revel’s Red Hook warehouse, which is located in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn synagogue vandalized with hateful message

Rabbi Asher Altshul, of Congregation Beth Shalom of Kings Bay, was walking into his synagogue for morning services around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as he does every day, when he made a disturbing discovery. In big white letters, the message was clear as day. Someone spray-painted the word […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams to Celebrate Fashion Week

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Anna Wintour Lexie Moreland for WWD As New York City continues to try to bounce back from the financial fallout and largely empty offices brought on by the pandemic, Mayor Eric Adams will be turning the spotlight on fashion designers next month. Click here to view original web page at wwd.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Big Apple#Web Page#Spring Street#Food Drink
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Op-Ed: Response to Mayor Adams’ Promise to Remove Derelict Dining Sheds

Mayor Adams responded this morning to the citywide outrage over the disastrous Open Restaurants program by proposing to tear down abandoned and dilapidated dining sheds. Although this is an important first step, it fails to address the issues of the widespread degradation caused by the out-of-control Open Restaurants program. We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy