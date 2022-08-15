NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman was killed after a tree came crashing down into a pool and hit her.It happened on Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Palisade Avenue.The incident happened just two days after a Brooklyn man was killed after a tree branch feel on him while he was at a park.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in the Bronx, where a second victim who was in that private pool is in critical but stable condition.Monday's tragedy unfolded in the backyard of a residential building, an area that's completely nestled by trees.But Chopper 2 showed the tree was in...

BRONX, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO