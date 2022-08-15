Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
VIDEO: Man robbed of $10K Rolex in Midtown; 3 sought
The 26-year-old victim was in front of the Baekjeong NYC restaurant on E. 32nd Street, near Fifth Avenue, around 4:45 a.m. Saturday when three men pulled a knife on him and stole the watch.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman was killed after a tree came crashing down into a pool and hit her.It happened on Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Palisade Avenue.The incident happened just two days after a Brooklyn man was killed after a tree branch feel on him while he was at a park.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in the Bronx, where a second victim who was in that private pool is in critical but stable condition.Monday's tragedy unfolded in the backyard of a residential building, an area that's completely nestled by trees.But Chopper 2 showed the tree was in...
bkreader.com
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.
bkreader.com
Fine Fare Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development
50 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo: Red Skies Photography East New York will get a new Fine Fare Supermarkets location at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000...
nypressnews.com
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD searching for man wanted for assaulting multiple people including police officer
The NYPD is searching for a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted multiple people, including a police officer, over the course of two years.
Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
Gunman wanted in double shooting on Bronx street: NYPD
Police on Tuesday released photos of a suspect wanted in a double shooting on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
Boy, 4, on back of dad's stolen scooter dies in Bronx crash with sedan; 2 charged
The boy’s 24-year-old father was driving the scooter on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights around 9:30 p.m. when he tried to turn onto W. 193rd Street at the same time a Toyota sedan was trying to turn onto the same street.
Comments / 0