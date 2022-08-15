ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman was killed after a tree came crashing down into a pool and hit her.It happened on Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Palisade Avenue.The incident happened just two days after a Brooklyn man was killed after a tree branch feel on him while he was at a park.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in the Bronx, where a second victim who was in that private pool is in critical but stable condition.Monday's tragedy unfolded in the backyard of a residential building, an area that's completely nestled by trees.But Chopper 2 showed the tree was in...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Fine Fare Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development

50 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo: Red Skies Photography East New York will get a new Fine Fare Supermarkets location at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY

