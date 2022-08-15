Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Iowa?
We all try our best to drive safely anywhere we go. One thing that has stuck with many people is the idea of how dangerous, and illegal it is to have your dome lights on in Iowa, and any other state. I personally remember my dad getting mad at me...
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In
Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week
Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
Quad Cities Teacher Of The Week
School is back in session and once again B100 and Nothing Bundt Cakes want to put a spotlight on our local Quad Cities teachers with our "Teacher of the Week" program,. As you know, we need your help rewarding our incredible QC teachers!. Our amazing Quad-City teachers are back at...
B100 & Hy-Vee’s 2022 Tailgate Tour
School is back in session which means the Friday night lights are back on. High school football in the Quad Cities is back and we want to cheer on your team! Every Friday during the 2021 high school football season, B100 and Hy-Vee are bringing the Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game near you, but we need your help to decide where we are going.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern Iowa Apple Orchards [LIST]
Fall is on its way, and there are plenty of places in Eastern Iowa to celebrate! Here are some of the popular apple orchards where you can pick your own apples in 2022:. You can check out the schedule of "What's Picking" HERE. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, and hard...
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
Update: Check out the full story of the new name...which is kind of the old name...here. You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name.
Top Things Most Iowans Were Afraid Of When They Were Kids
We recently asked current and former Iowans to answer the question... "what things were you most scared of when you were a kid?" These are the top responses of what scared Iowa folks as kids...and maybe still does!?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
57 Reasons Why Growing up in the Quad Cities Was the Best
We reached out on Facebook and asked for the reasons why you thought growing up in the Quad Cities was awesome. Boy oh, boy did you come through with a tidal wave of nostalgia coursing through our brains. The great part was that we've got people from all different generations...
A Popular Iowa State Fair Ride Has Turned 100-Years-Old [PHOTOS]
The first time I ever went to the Iowa State Fair back in 2016, my friends insisted that we take a ride on Ye Old Mill. I didn't really understand why at the time, because it was kind of boring, but now I'm glad that I did! At the time, I had no idea that I was riding on an attraction that was nearly 100-years-old.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
Is Cyberbullying Still An Issue For Kids In The Quad Cities?
Sadly the answer to our question is yes. At least before online bullying, you could at least put a face to the name of your bully. Now it is much harder. Bullying and online bullying are nothing new. Cyberbullying has been around for a very long time. Sadly many areas saw a rise in cyberbullying in 2020 as more kids switched to online learning. As kids spent more time online bullying also started to happen more online.
B100
Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 1