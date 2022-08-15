ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
B100

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
IOWA STATE
B100

Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]

Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Two Quad-City States Are Some Of 2022’s Best States To Live In

Sometimes it's hard for us to see the good in the state we live in. People have a tendency to find more of the bad things than the good things. The two states that make up the Quad Cities -- Iowa and Illinois -- were just put towards the top of a list of 2022's best states to live in. Hopefully this study and the facts we're about to show you shine a brighter light on the good things about the two states that make up our area.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Indiana State
B100

Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall

A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week

Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
IOWA STATE
B100

Quad Cities Teacher Of The Week

School is back in session and once again B100 and Nothing Bundt Cakes want to put a spotlight on our local Quad Cities teachers with our "Teacher of the Week" program,. As you know, we need your help rewarding our incredible QC teachers!. Our amazing Quad-City teachers are back at...
EDUCATION
B100

B100 & Hy-Vee’s 2022 Tailgate Tour

School is back in session which means the Friday night lights are back on. High school football in the Quad Cities is back and we want to cheer on your team! Every Friday during the 2021 high school football season, B100 and Hy-Vee are bringing the Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game near you, but we need your help to decide where we are going.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Species#Indiana Bat#Hoary Bat
B100

Your 2022 Guide to Eastern Iowa Apple Orchards [LIST]

Fall is on its way, and there are plenty of places in Eastern Iowa to celebrate! Here are some of the popular apple orchards where you can pick your own apples in 2022:. You can check out the schedule of "What's Picking" HERE. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, and hard...
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again

Update: Check out the full story of the new name...which is kind of the old name...here. You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
B100

57 Reasons Why Growing up in the Quad Cities Was the Best

We reached out on Facebook and asked for the reasons why you thought growing up in the Quad Cities was awesome. Boy oh, boy did you come through with a tidal wave of nostalgia coursing through our brains. The great part was that we've got people from all different generations...
POLITICS
B100

A Popular Iowa State Fair Ride Has Turned 100-Years-Old [PHOTOS]

The first time I ever went to the Iowa State Fair back in 2016, my friends insisted that we take a ride on Ye Old Mill. I didn't really understand why at the time, because it was kind of boring, but now I'm glad that I did! At the time, I had no idea that I was riding on an attraction that was nearly 100-years-old.
IOWA STATE
B100

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
B100

Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Is Cyberbullying Still An Issue For Kids In The Quad Cities?

Sadly the answer to our question is yes. At least before online bullying, you could at least put a face to the name of your bully. Now it is much harder. Bullying and online bullying are nothing new. Cyberbullying has been around for a very long time. Sadly many areas saw a rise in cyberbullying in 2020 as more kids switched to online learning. As kids spent more time online bullying also started to happen more online.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy