Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat

Health Alert: A Common Item Is Sending Illinoisans To The Doctor
For those who might be thinking "Oh, great. Another piece about Covid-19, or monkeypox, or whatever the current topical health worry might be," don't worry. This is not about either of those medical difficulties. The bright side about this weird or unusual reason for heading to see your doctor is...
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
Quincy School District ‘not mandating anything’ in regard to COVID, but Quincy doctor asks for public statement
QUINCY — Superintendent Todd Pettit and School Board President Shelley Arns both said Wednesday night the Quincy School District’s policies about COVID are … well, back to what they were before anyone had ever heard of COVID. “We’ve posted on our website our typical flu criteria and...
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award given to Vern and Leona Shaffer family
The Vern and Leona Shaffer family is a 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award Winner. | Photo courtesy of Melissa Shriver-Hackamack. As a 50-year active Ursa Indian Grave Home Extension club member in Adams County, the late Leona Shaffer sparked a lasting love for Extension and 4-H. Over five generations, 42 Shaffer family members have contributed a combined 346 years of 4-H club membership. Their legacy is honored as the 2022 Illinois 4-H Foundation Family Spirit Award.
Did You Know Illinois Has A Big Problem With Illegal Pot Parties?
Even in a legal recreational marijuana state like Illinois, there's still a big problem with illegal pot parties. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But Some Still Buy On Black Market. It's kind of funny. All stoners wanted in Illinois was legal weed. Now that we have it, they don't...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12.
You Won’t Believe This New Gas Problem Drivers Are Having In IL
You can add a new category to the list of issues drivers in Illinois are having with their vehicles. Is it just me or has the last two years seemed more like a lifetime? It's been so crazy, there was no way to predict it all. At times, it doesn't feel real but there's no way to make it up. Not even for some crazy Twilight Zone-type movie. I catch myself now asking, what's next. I don't get easily shocked anymore but this latest did really surprise me.
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CLUB MUDDY: Sixth Street-a-Palooza
Bobby and Ashley listen to Frankie talk…seriously, a good discussion on the process of how Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade is coming to life. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
Transgender Man Denied Service at Two Downstate Walmart Stores Files Human Rights Charges
A 36-year-old transgender man from downstate Illinois filed charges of discrimination against Walmart after being denied services to cash a money order in two stores, one in Lawrenceville, and the other in Olney. The incidents, which happened in October 2021, left Skyler Hyatt feeling humiliated and embarrassed. The first incident was made more painful when a Walmart supervisor expressed disgust by rolling her eyes at Skyler.
Blackledge writes that counsel was ‘less than efficient’ and asks for sentence to be vacated … then tells judge otherwise
QUINCY — Karen Blackledge sent a letter to the Adams County Circuit Clerk on July 27, saying her legal representation was “less than efficient and effective” and led her to agree May 5 to two 20-year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, when Judge Amy...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
