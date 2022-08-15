ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park closes to swimmers August 20

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will close to swimmers starting Saturday due to a lack of available lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Swimming will be closed until further notice. Guests can still spend time in the sane and go waist-deep...
TRAVEL
abc57.com

GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle

A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Lake Michigan
abc57.com

Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill discusses congressional bid

There are now at least 14 republican candidates vying for Jackie Waloski's now-vacant 2nd district congressional seat. Arguably the highest profile is former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. After serving as Elkhart County Prosecutor, Hill was the top law enforcement official in the state of Indiana until Hill lost his...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy