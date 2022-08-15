Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park closes to swimmers August 20
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will close to swimmers starting Saturday due to a lack of available lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Swimming will be closed until further notice. Guests can still spend time in the sane and go waist-deep...
abc57.com
Friday Night Football scores: August 19, 2022
Ind. -- Scores for the first Friday Night Football games are out.
abc57.com
Grand Rapids resident seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Grand Rapids resident was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday evening, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of North River Road and Winding River Road for the crash. According to...
abc57.com
GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle
A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged...
abc57.com
Illinois man sentenced to over 14 years for bank robbery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An Illinois man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing a bank robbery in South Bend, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Keith Kelly, 50, of South Holland, was sentenced to 14 years and seven months in prison followed by...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating breaking and entering in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Troopers with Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering that took place on Wednesday in the 27000 block of Orchard Drive. At 9:10 p.m., the suspect allegedly broke into the residence but was scared off by the homeowner before they could take anything.
abc57.com
Man accused of battery after allegedly shooting victim multiple times in the leg
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man multiple times in the leg during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jerrell Moore was arrested on one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On April 26, a victim said he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill discusses congressional bid
There are now at least 14 republican candidates vying for Jackie Waloski's now-vacant 2nd district congressional seat. Arguably the highest profile is former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. After serving as Elkhart County Prosecutor, Hill was the top law enforcement official in the state of Indiana until Hill lost his...
Comments / 0