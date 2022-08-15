Read full article on original website
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
Enhanced Safety Belt & Child Restraint in Douglas Co., Aug. 17
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Beginning Monday, August 22 and extending through Sunday, September 4, 2022 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon in using federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. ODOT crash data for 2020 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32% or 100 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities. “The overall goal is to educate the public and reduce the number of fatalities due to improper use or lack of use of the proper restraint systems.” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. In 2017, an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old. A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly. For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety. The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on overtime to conduct the enhanced patrols at random times during the enforcement campaign. The overtime is paid with a grant administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation utilizing federally funded dollars.
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
Weed, water and warrants in Josephine County law enforcement efforts
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says four arrests have come from three illegal marijuana grow operation search warrants this week. It also says more than 10,000 marijuana plants came to an end. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested...
