Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
kptv.com
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
klcc.org
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
kqennewsradio.com
INMATE FROM DOUGLAS COUNTY DIES AT SNAKE RIVER CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
An inmate from Douglas County died Tuesday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. 31-year old Kyle Fugate was transferred there in November of 2019 and passed away while in the infirmary. His earliest possible release date was October 31st, 2028. Prior to being placed in state custody, Fugate had spent nearly three months in the Douglas County Jail on a variety of charges.
kpic
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
oregontoday.net
Wild North Umpqua summer steelhead returns showing improvement, Aug. 19
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement. As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River. Which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, this is an encouraging sign. Returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1. Fishery managers expected higher returns this year based on improving ocean conditions. “We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. There have also been good numbers of hatchery summer steelhead in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. This is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall. Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as we move towards fall, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG VA DIRECTOR ALLEN LEAVING
Few specifics are available but officials at the Roseburg VA Health Care System have confirmed that its Director Keith Allen is leaving. Acting Public Affairs Officer Traci Palmer and Public Affairs Specialist Nikki Hansen told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the change will occur. Hansen said all she could do was confirm Allen’s exit. She said no date or other information is available. Hansen said Allen’s schedule did not allow for him to be interviewed.
kqennewsradio.com
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH
Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
oregontoday.net
Jeff Common Memorial Run & BBQ, Aug. 19
The Jeff Common Foundation will hold a fund-raising event on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the North Bend Lanes Back Alley. Registration is 8 a.m., run at 9 a.m., lunch at noon, BBQ at 5 p.m. and music, raffle & auction at 6 p.m. Events include a Poker Run, lunch, dinner, prizes, raffle & auction. Proceeds from the event will “provide quality training opportunities free of charge for local emergency responders.” Jeff Common was one of three Coos Bay Firefighters who lost their lives Nov. 25, 2002 while fighting a commercial structure fire in downtown Coos Bay.
KCBY
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
kpic
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
KVAL
Police asking public for help to find those cutting down trees in Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay Police say trees are being illegally harvested at Topits Park. The report was made by concerned citizens. Chief Chris Chapanar confirms trees have gone missing but it's unclear who has taken them. While no suspects are in custody yet, those involved could face...
oregontoday.net
Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, Aug. 19
SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.
Comments / 0