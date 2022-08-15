The threat of storms yesterday mostly passed over northwestern California with a few strikes and fire starts up in Siskiyou County. UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: Almost one hundred lightning strikes occurred across the Klamath National Forest, “with many more on neighboring lands in northern California and southern Oregon,” reports Rachel Smith KNF’s Forest Supervisor. “As of this morning, we are actively working on eight new starts. We are making good progress on all of these new fires with assistance from local volunteer fire departments, municipal departments, neighboring national forests, and CAL FIRE firefighters. Clear skies allowed us to get water-dropping planes and helicopters on these new starts early along with smokejumpers and heli-rappellers for the more remote fires. Two new smokes have been reported this morning and crews are working their way into them as I write this.”

