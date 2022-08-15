ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malheur County, OR

cityofnampa.us

Midland and Lake Lowell Intersection Now Reopened!

The Midland Boulevard and Lake Lowell Avenue intersection reopened today, August 19, as a fully operational signalized intersection. Although the intersection is open, there are a few final details that need to occur until the project is fully completed. During the next week, drivers can expect intermittent lane shifts, temporary...
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases

BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
CALDWELL, ID
kymkemp.com

Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
103.5 KISSFM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
