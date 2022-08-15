Read full article on original website
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
cityofnampa.us
Midland and Lake Lowell Intersection Now Reopened!
The Midland Boulevard and Lake Lowell Avenue intersection reopened today, August 19, as a fully operational signalized intersection. Although the intersection is open, there are a few final details that need to occur until the project is fully completed. During the next week, drivers can expect intermittent lane shifts, temporary...
eastidahonews.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases
BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: Deputy Sheriff, Great Husband, Involved Father
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Charlie Lamb has fought harder than any warrior to beat Lymphoma for the...
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
KTVB
Nampa Fire Department breaks ground on new station
The station is the first new station to be built in Nampa in more than 10 years. Chief Carpenter said the new location will help cut minutes off of response times.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Post Register
20-year-old Nampa woman gets life in prison after killing man inside hotel room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 20-year-old Nampa woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after a deadly shooting inside a hotel room almost two years ago. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Eava June-McCarthy will have to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before she's eligible for parole.
The rowdies vs. civies brings a special atmosphere to the Caldwell Night Rodeo
The Caldwell Night Rodeo has an estimated economic impact between $10 and $12 million and this nonprofit rodeo also generates money for local organizations in the Treasure Valley.
