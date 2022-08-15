Read full article on original website
ItsJust
4d ago
Good for them. I work for a government campground. Sometimes during the day we cannot water our campground because grows are siphoning off the water source.
KTVL
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
kptv.com
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
oregontoday.net
Enhanced Safety Belt & Child Restraint in Douglas Co., Aug. 17
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Beginning Monday, August 22 and extending through Sunday, September 4, 2022 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon in using federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. ODOT crash data for 2020 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32% or 100 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities. “The overall goal is to educate the public and reduce the number of fatalities due to improper use or lack of use of the proper restraint systems.” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. In 2017, an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old. A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly. For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety. The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on overtime to conduct the enhanced patrols at random times during the enforcement campaign. The overtime is paid with a grant administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation utilizing federally funded dollars.
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
krcrtv.com
Four victims of McKinney Fire identified by Siskiyou County Coroner on Friday
The Siskiyou County Coroner has positively identified four Klamath River residents who died during the McKinney Fire. By using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the victims as 73-year-old Kathleen Shoopman, 76-year-old John Cogan, 79-year-old Charles Kays and 82-year-old Judith Kays. "The...
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
Klamath Falls News
Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS
Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
Thieves break into lookout, steal ODF equipment, disable fire camera
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who broke into a fire lookout tower near Prospect and stole Oregon Department of Forestry equipment.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 60 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 19 at 10:09 am:. The Westside and Lightning Gulch Complexes did not grow overnight, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported this morning. Firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines and continue to make progress in suppressing the flames. A firefighter...
