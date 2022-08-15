Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Help Lance & Tammi Re-build Their Barn
Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Body of missing Eugene man pulled from Willamette River
The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
KATU.com
Three people killed in crash, Highway 101 closed north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast
Three people died in a crash that has Highway 101 closed Monday between Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported late Monday morning near milepost 122, which is north of Lincoln Beach. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the north and southbound...
kykn.com
Our Top Tips for Big Savings at the Oregon State Fair
Discounts on Fair Admission, Carnival rides and games, and free parking. [SALEM, OR] There are plenty of ways to Save Big on Summer’s Big Finish! The Oregon State Fair is happening August 26 through September 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Exposition Center in Salem. “The only thing...
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City
The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.
iheart.com
Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society
Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
philomathnews.com
Organizations team up to give away $10,000 in gift cards at Aug. 28 farmers’ market
It’s On Us, a volunteer project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team, and Philomath Farmers’ Market announced this week a collaboration to give away $10,000 to people in Philomath to use at the farmers’ market and other locally-owned food businesses. IOU and the Philomath Farmers’...
kptv.com
Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
