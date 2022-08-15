ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX

They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks

Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated

A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!

Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
Convicted North Dakota Killer’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Chad Isaak died July 31st in a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital. An internal investigation is underway to see if proper procedures were followed when conducting required checks of prisoners. On July 31st Chad Isaak was found hanging in his jail cell. He was not pronounced dead until reaching a Bismarck hospital. Information is now being reported by the Associated Press that one of the guards at the North Dakota State Penitentiary was not following proper protocol at the time Isaak was found hanging in his cell.
