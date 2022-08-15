Read full article on original website
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX
They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks
Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
North Dakotans: Would You Try These New Doritos?!
Hmmm, What Could This Household Favorite Snack Be Up Too?. Have you ever thought of or wanted such a flavored snack...?. On the radio we asked, on the app we asked, and now here too would you try these?. In North Dakota there is a guarantee when you open a...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
North Dakota Gas Station Pet Peeve – Stop Doing This!
The goal when going to the gas station is to get in and out of there as quickly while touching as few things as possible, because GERMS. Sometimes there are certain things that get in our way or make going to the gas station a less than fun experience. Here's...
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!
Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
North Dakota may have a new fun annual family festival.
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
Convicted North Dakota Killer’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Chad Isaak died July 31st in a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital. An internal investigation is underway to see if proper procedures were followed when conducting required checks of prisoners. On July 31st Chad Isaak was found hanging in his jail cell. He was not pronounced dead until reaching a Bismarck hospital. Information is now being reported by the Associated Press that one of the guards at the North Dakota State Penitentiary was not following proper protocol at the time Isaak was found hanging in his cell.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
Here’s How You Can Help & Honor North Dakota Veterans
A North Dakota organization is trying to treat local veterans to a special trip at no cost.
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Most of the Top 15 are bigger cities but not all of them.
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
We love our beef in North Dakota and this joint is a cut above the rest.
Can You Legally Eat & Drive In North Dakota?
Eating and driving not only makes your car stinky but can be dangerous.
Bachelorette Contestant Reaches Out To ND Girl With Down Syndrome
North Dakota woman Baylee Bjorge is kind of a big deal. (VIDEO-PHOTO)
