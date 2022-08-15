ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpzk_0hHj3o6a00

GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said.

According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.

“The investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside the bar in a vehicle, [exited] the vehicle and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of the bar,” the Greeley Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to officers’ arrival.”

Authorities arrived to find two shooting victims, according to the post. They were treated at a nearby hospital and likely will recover, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, KMGH reported. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greeley police at 970-350-9676.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state

Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
Westword

Denver Police Shooting Video Shows Cops Committed Crimes, Attorney Says

On August 17, the Denver Police Department released videos of the officer-involved shooting near 20th and Larimer streets on July 17 in which suspect Jordan Waddy and six innocent bystanders were injured, and the office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that a grand jury would be asked to review the case.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Kdvr Tv#Kmgh Tv#Cox Media Group
OutThere Colorado

Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
CBS Denver

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store. 
GREELEY, CO
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy