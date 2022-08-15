ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

The Blade's 2022 high school football preview guide

By The Blade
Friday night lights are approaching quickly, and Toledo-area teams are getting ready to take the field.

Here are links to The Blade’s high school football preview content. This page will be updated daily until the start of the season Aug. 18.

CONFERENCE PREVIEWS

Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know

Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know

Toledo-area 8-man teams
Schedules
Team-by-team previews

Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know

Northern Lakes League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know

Sandusky Bay Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews

Blanchard Valley Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews

City League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know

Northern Buckeye Conference (coming Aug. 17)

LIST STORIES

10 quarterbacks to watch

10 running backs to watch

10 wide receivers to watch

Top 10 high school football matchups of 2022 season

FEATURES

Meet the 13 first-year coaches in Toledo-area high school football for 2022

Getting his kicks: Ottawa Hills standout Duran working for chance at next level

Swiger set for senior season in pass-heavy offense at St. Francis

Waite looking to build off program's 1st playoff appearance

Who are top returning stat leaders in the Toledo area?

Maumee football prepares for last season in NLL

4 sleeper teams to watch in the Toledo area in 2022

Meet the Toledo area's top college prospects for the 2022 season

Which Toledo-area team has the toughest schedule?

3-sport standout George primed for big senior year at Ottawa Hills

