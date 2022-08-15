The Blade's 2022 high school football preview guide
Friday night lights are approaching quickly, and Toledo-area teams are getting ready to take the field.
Here are links to The Blade’s high school football preview content. This page will be updated daily until the start of the season Aug. 18.
CONFERENCE PREVIEWS
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know
Toledo-area 8-man teams
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know
Northern Lakes League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know
Sandusky Bay Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
Blanchard Valley Conference
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
City League
Schedules
Team-by-team previews
5 things to know
Northern Buckeye Conference (coming Aug. 17)
LIST STORIES
Top 10 high school football matchups of 2022 season
FEATURES
Meet the 13 first-year coaches in Toledo-area high school football for 2022
Getting his kicks: Ottawa Hills standout Duran working for chance at next level
Swiger set for senior season in pass-heavy offense at St. Francis
Waite looking to build off program's 1st playoff appearance
Who are top returning stat leaders in the Toledo area?
Maumee football prepares for last season in NLL
4 sleeper teams to watch in the Toledo area in 2022
Meet the Toledo area's top college prospects for the 2022 season
Which Toledo-area team has the toughest schedule?
3-sport standout George primed for big senior year at Ottawa Hills
Comments / 0