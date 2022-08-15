Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup
BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
kmvt
UPDATE: Search for missing woman ends, as she returns home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) The Jimenez family contacted the sheriff’s office that Brenda returned home. No other information has been made available. UPDATE (9:47 p.m.) Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue crews have called off their search for the night. ORIGINAL STORY:...
Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge. Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
Helicopter to Treat Areas of South Hills for Cheatgrass
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning people to watch for low-flying helicopters in parts of the South Hills for the rest of August into September as the area is treated for an invasive plant species. The wildlife agency said the helicopter will be applying herbicide to parts of Unit 54 on about 3,000 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District. The helicopter is identifiable by large spray booms attached to it. According to information on the Sawtooth National Forest website areas directly south of Kimberly and west of Oakley will be treated for cheatgrass, see map. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters and people recreating should avoid areas where the spraying is happening. The Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, owned by Fish and Game, will also see some spraying. “Invasive annual grasses increase the frequency of fires, impair important wildlife habitats, and reduce the amount of desirable native plant species and forage on the landscape. Our overarching goal is to restore the ecological health of public rangelands for all forest users. This treatment is a step in the right direction in addressing annual grass expansion on the District.” said Minidoka District Ranger, Kevin Draper in a statement. Spraying should last five to seven days depending on the weather conditions.
Fire Burning Near Carey
UPDATE 8/17: According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the Dry Creek Fire is estimated at around 300 acres northwest of Carey. Several structures in the area had been threatened by the blaze. According to the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue, the suspected cause may have been a rock that got caught up in a combine working in a barley field. Back burns were conducted Tuesday night to establish containment lines and slow the progression of the blaze. An estimated control date has been set for Friday evening.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn't stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The post Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
kmvt
Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions are still running high here in the Gem state, in the wake of the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to allow the states abortions laws to go into effect. However, there are still some questions on the enforcement of the laws. Late Friday...
7 Interesting Observations You Begin To Notice When Living In Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a one of a kind place to live. I absolutely love it here. There are some unique observations about this town and the people in it though. I have a feeling you will agree you have observed all of them as well. Twin Falls LOVES Food. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin Falls Schools: Counseling Available for Students, Family and Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District is offering counseling services to students, family, and staff as school gets underway this week. Following the recent death of a student the school district says a variety of services and resources are available to students and family members to help cope with any challenges they have. District Spokesperson Eva Craner says students can reach out to their school counselors who don't just help with academic planning, "they are also there for support and to help families plug into community based resources like clinical mental health councilors and therapists." Craner says the district also has a limited number of therapeutic councilors available to students on an appointment basis so the student doesn't have to leave the school setting to get help. A program launched in the fall of 2021, Student and Family Assistance Program, helps connect students and their families with free counseling serves, "This is similar to what someone might experience through their employer as an employee assistance program, but we as a school district do this for all of the kids and their families," said Craner. The five sessions are based on the situation the student or family member is dealing with and if another situation arises where counseling is needed they can get another five sessions. The program is available to any student and family member up to 26 years old. Families can call 1-833-935-3816 to set up an appointment with an appropriate counselor. Because there is a shortage of providers in the area Craner says the program also offers online counseling for faster access to help. The district also provides a similar service to teachers and staff.
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
kmvt
‘Big’ things are in the works for the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, two women from the Magic Valley, Larae Saufley and Angela Johnson, came together with friends to wave flags on the Perrine Bridge to honor those lost on September 11th. Last year, that small ceremony blossomed into a massive memorial that drew hundreds...
Why the Magic Valley Has a Loose Dog Problem
Owning a dog is one of the best parts of life. They are your friend for life and a part of your family. Often, many enjoy their dogs more than their friends and family members, because of the loyalty and love they show. It is hard when you have to leave home and go to work, run errands, or on vacation and can't bring them with you. While leaving them is hard, coming back and seeing their joy to see you is almost worth it. What isn't fun is when you come back and find your dog gone. It makes you sick to your stomach, but it seems to be a problem that is happening far too often in the Magic Valley.
Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
Washington Woman Killed in Rollover Near Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old woman from Washington died in a rollover Tuesday afternoon on the interstate near Burley. Emergency crews responded a around 2:30 p.m. just west of Burley on Interstate 84 for a Ford Focus that went into the median and rolled in the eastbound lane. The 49-year-old Lynwood, Washington woman had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said part of the westbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Minidoka Fire Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
kmvt
State of the City: Twin Falls continues to grow, seeks opportunities moving forward
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, for the first time since COVID-19 began, the City of Twin Falls held its annual State of the City Address. At the address, officials from the City of Twin Falls briefed the community on everything from the status of public transportation to the possibility of a new bridge.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0