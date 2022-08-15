Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Police Recognize Citizen for Helping Save a Life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has being recognized for helping Twin Falls Police save the life of another man at the Perrine Bridge earlier this summer. The Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury presented the Chief's Partnership Award to Antonio Venegas-Hernandez for his actions on June 12, at the Perrine Bridge. Venegas-Hernandez stopped on the bridge after seeing Twin Falls Police holding onto a man on the outside of the railing. Venegas-Hernandez grabbed the man and held onto him until other officers arrived. A wooden plaque presented to him reads, "Your selfless action was instrumental in preventing this individual from falling to his death. Your actions reflect the highest values and principles of our community."
Burley Man Facing Multiple Charges after Alleged Assault on Spouse
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man living in Burley is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and counts of rape after an alleged assault on his wife. Rodolfo Mendez-Cruz was charged with domestic batter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of rape, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, and several other charges. According to court documents, on August 12, Cassia County Deputies responded to a home on Oakley Street in Burley for a report that someone hit a camp trailer with their car. The officer learned from witnesses and the victim that Mendez-Cruz allegedly tried to run over his wife with his vehicle but struck the trailer instead. Further investigation revealed the alleged assault and rape of his spouse earlier in the day. The spouse told investigators she feared for her life and believed her husband would kill her.
Fire Burning Near Carey
UPDATE 8/17: According to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information, the Dry Creek Fire is estimated at around 300 acres northwest of Carey. Several structures in the area had been threatened by the blaze. According to the Carey Rural Fire and Rescue, the suspected cause may have been a rock that got caught up in a combine working in a barley field. Back burns were conducted Tuesday night to establish containment lines and slow the progression of the blaze. An estimated control date has been set for Friday evening.
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
Twin Falls September 11th Memorial Is Going To Be Big
It is hard to believe it has been 21 years since that fateful day in the United States, and it is something we will never forget. September 11th, 2001 changed us, and the event to help remember that day in Twin Falls is going to be even bigger this year.
Twin Falls Schools: Counseling Available for Students, Family and Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District is offering counseling services to students, family, and staff as school gets underway this week. Following the recent death of a student the school district says a variety of services and resources are available to students and family members to help cope with any challenges they have. District Spokesperson Eva Craner says students can reach out to their school counselors who don't just help with academic planning, "they are also there for support and to help families plug into community based resources like clinical mental health councilors and therapists." Craner says the district also has a limited number of therapeutic councilors available to students on an appointment basis so the student doesn't have to leave the school setting to get help. A program launched in the fall of 2021, Student and Family Assistance Program, helps connect students and their families with free counseling serves, "This is similar to what someone might experience through their employer as an employee assistance program, but we as a school district do this for all of the kids and their families," said Craner. The five sessions are based on the situation the student or family member is dealing with and if another situation arises where counseling is needed they can get another five sessions. The program is available to any student and family member up to 26 years old. Families can call 1-833-935-3816 to set up an appointment with an appropriate counselor. Because there is a shortage of providers in the area Craner says the program also offers online counseling for faster access to help. The district also provides a similar service to teachers and staff.
UPDATE: Combine Catches Fire Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A combine caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Paul burning part of a farm field. According to the Westend Fire Protection District, the fire was at 700 W and 125 N where the piece of farm machinery experienced some sort of mechanical failure causing it to be destroyed and igniting part of a malt barley field on fire. Five fire engines and crews responded and were able to get the blaze out in about 30 to 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and not structures were damaged.
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
Fun: Kayak and Paddleboard Races are Coming to Twin Falls
I was driving through Downtown Twin Falls by the archway at the city park and saw a sign for an upcoming event. I was so excited at what I had seen that I did a loop around the park so that my kid could take a picture of the information.
Kimberly Boil Order Lifted
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Kimberly has lifted a boil order for some municipal water users. The city said after tests of the water system in the impacted areas it is now safe to drink and cook with tap water. On Monday crews conducted a scheduled shutdown of the water system in parts of the community which required residents to boil their water after the system was restored. People living between Center Street to the tracks and Oak to Ash Streets can use their tap water as usual.
The Pros and Cons of Twin Falls Rants and Raves, and Chat Pages
Social media is such a vital part of society today. Many use it to stay connected to friends and family, make money, apply for jobs, shop, and so much more. It is often joked that you aren't in a serious relationship unless your social media says so. It can be a major luxury to have, but also can be a burden too. One part of social media, specifically Facebook, here in Twin Falls that often is discussed is the rants and raves pages, as well as the many chat pages. It is easy to find yourself going down the rabbit hole and reading them for hours in a day. These pages can be beneficial but also harmful as well. Here are the pros and cons of Twin Falls rants and raves.
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
12 Businesses That Made Growing Up in Twin Falls Idaho Awesome
Occasionally, my wife and I will leave for vacation and become enamored with some new place that might be a little bigger, or it might have a little more water, or the weather might seem a little less erratic. And sometimes, for a split second, we might think of what it might be like to live elsewhere. But every single time we might be tempted if only for a second, we remind ourselves how much we miss home. There's no place I'd rather be than in Twin Falls.
8 Ways to Spend Your New Free Time with School Starting in Twin Falls
School is starting for many in Twin Falls this week, and while for some parents it brings tears to their eyes watching their children go up another grade, for many they are rejoicing that their sanity, alone time, and peace and quiet have returned. It does take a day or two to get used to the silence, but most parents that work from home or stay home are thrilled to see their kids go back to school. It may be boring for a short time, but the extra time allows you to get so much more done. With all this new free time, how should you take advantage of it? Here are some ways to spend your morning and early afternoons with an empty house.
