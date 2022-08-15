Read full article on original website
Related
radiokmzn.com
PELLA COUNCIL MOVES FORWARD WITH AIRPORT EXPANSION
The Pella city council met last night and began by swearing in new officer Mitchell Monarchino to the Pella police department. The council also heard a report from the city’s main electric utility company, Missouri River Energy Services, who reported that the city’s power supply is now about 58% carbon-free. About 37% of the city’s power supply comes from coal, the main contributor to the city’s carbon-based power, with most of the remaining such power coming from natural gas (4% of the city’s total supply). About 8% of the city’s power supply now comes from renewables, with the vast majority being wind-powered (7%).
radiokmzn.com
OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT
OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
Comments / 0