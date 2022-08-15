OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO