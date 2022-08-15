Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?
Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Are Miona and Jibri Still Together in 2022?
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 documented Miona and Jibri's journey to marriage, but what came next for the couple? Are they still together?
Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1
90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video
Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
realitytitbit.com
Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?
Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce
Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3
Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison
Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
He Has a Type! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Dating History: From Veronica to Linda
He’s got a type! 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm made his debut to the franchise while dating his then-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, it’s his previous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez, that has really stolen the show.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer Hints at Trouble In Another of Kody Brown’s Marriages
The season 17 trailer of 'Sister Wives' proves there will be plenty of drama for fans. Is Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage in trouble, too?
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
