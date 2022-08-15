ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
