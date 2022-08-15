Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan
In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
247Sports
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
247Sports
Thursday morning practice insider
Several key members of the South Carolina football team were spotted around the practice field on Thursday morning, working in various capacities.
247Sports
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
247Sports
James Franklin updates Penn State’s starting linebacker competition between Tyler Elsdon, Kobe King
One of Penn State’s only 1-on-1 position battles during preseason camp is taking place in the middle of its defense with redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King competing to be the starting middle linebacker. Both coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who’s also the...
247Sports
Scouting report for Top247 OT Guerby Lambert
The top player in Massachusetts in the 2024 class is offensive tackle prospect Guerby Lambert of West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, who is the No. 5 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings. His impressive offer list already includes Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan State, Stanford, Miami, Michigan, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Ohio...
Late Kick: BYU is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says BYU is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
247Sports
Cincinnati QB Luther Richesson, 2021 Elite 11 Finalist, enters NCAA transfer portal
Cincinnati freshman quarterback Luther Richesson entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, as Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel first reported. Richesson was a 2021 Elite 11 Finalist before committing to and signing with the Bearcats. Richesson was in a position group that features Evan Prater and Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant battling...
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
247Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future
Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
247Sports
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
247Sports
