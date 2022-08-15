ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Wet for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a few light showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70′s. Dry the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes

Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
CALEDONIA, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day

The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
ROCKTON, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
WIFR

$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool

As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
MUNDELEIN, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
