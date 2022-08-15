Read full article on original website
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Wet for the Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a few light showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70′s. Dry the beginning of next week.
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
5 Things We’ll Miss Most When Caledonia’s McEachran Winery Closes
Another business in the Rockford area is going away and this one is extra sad, given the details that were just released. You hear that statement a lot, do you think it's meant to evoke a feeling of sadness when people say it? The statement used to make me feel disappointed because I'd hear it said about a place I never checked out and now someone is telling me it's gone. Memories of that "nothing good lasts forever" disappointment now fuel me to make sure I check out places people are talking about as soon as possible. I sure am glad I won't ever feel disappointment over having never sipped, dined, and relaxed at this beautiful winery.
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
Enjoy A River Float And A Baseball Game In The Same Day In Wisconsin
Summer may be winding down but it isn't over yet. As much as many are looking to Midwest's seemingly favorite season, autumn, summer needs to slow down just a tad. There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy two of the best activities in the summer, floating and baseball. Thankfully,...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building. By the time firefighters began working to...
Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool
As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
