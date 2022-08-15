They say there are some things that money can't buy, but then there are things money can buy that mean way more than people may realize. Recently siblings who are Vicksburg, MI natives purchased a jacket which was an Air Force replica for their grandfather who was a Sergeant, Third Class but sadly lost his jacket in a fire. The family came together and actually re-created the jacket he lost with all honors. Unfortunately they were denied a real WWII jacket, but the thought was too much for the veteran to keep from tearing up.

