Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup
For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus. We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
Allegan’s First Ever Pride Event Is Happening This Weekend
The sleepy little town of Allegan is about to get LOUD! For the first time ever this small town is set to host its first inclusive Pride celebration, Allegan Out Loud! at the Riverfront Plaza. An Allegan resident myself, I am all for this landmark celebration!. With a modest population...
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok
One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay
Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Watch This Tearful Gifting of a New Air Force Jacket To A Michigan WWII Veteran
They say there are some things that money can't buy, but then there are things money can buy that mean way more than people may realize. Recently siblings who are Vicksburg, MI natives purchased a jacket which was an Air Force replica for their grandfather who was a Sergeant, Third Class but sadly lost his jacket in a fire. The family came together and actually re-created the jacket he lost with all honors. Unfortunately they were denied a real WWII jacket, but the thought was too much for the veteran to keep from tearing up.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
A National Co2 Shortage May Cause A Local Beer Drought
Imagine this. It’s Saturday afternoon, you’ve just finished mowing the lawn, and you decide to take a quick drive to the party store for a six-pack of your favorite beer. The problem is, that kid at the counter informs you that your particular brand isn’t currently available, due to a supply chain issue. “A problem?”, you may ask. “Ya.”, the pimply-faced kid replies, “Some kind of gas thing.”
More Construction Pain Begins This Weekend at I-94 and Sprinkle
Well, do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news is progress is being made to the completion of the multi-year project redoing the Portage Road intersection with I-94 and the widening of I-94 all the way past Sprinkle Road. The bad news is, that it appears the project is going to go into 2023.
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
The Beer is Back! River Trade Brewing Opens in Downtown Constantine
It's been years since brews were poured at 145 Washington St. in downtown Constantine, MI but once again the beer is flowing as the former location of Constantine Brewing Co. is now home to River Trade Brewing Co. Owned by husband and wife duo Brandon and Ashley Magnus, the family-friendly...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0