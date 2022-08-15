ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents

Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek

Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup

For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus. We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP

You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay

Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Watch This Tearful Gifting of a New Air Force Jacket To A Michigan WWII Veteran

They say there are some things that money can't buy, but then there are things money can buy that mean way more than people may realize. Recently siblings who are Vicksburg, MI natives purchased a jacket which was an Air Force replica for their grandfather who was a Sergeant, Third Class but sadly lost his jacket in a fire. The family came together and actually re-created the jacket he lost with all honors. Unfortunately they were denied a real WWII jacket, but the thought was too much for the veteran to keep from tearing up.
VICKSBURG, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

A National Co2 Shortage May Cause A Local Beer Drought

Imagine this. It’s Saturday afternoon, you’ve just finished mowing the lawn, and you decide to take a quick drive to the party store for a six-pack of your favorite beer. The problem is, that kid at the counter informs you that your particular brand isn’t currently available, due to a supply chain issue. “A problem?”, you may ask. “Ya.”, the pimply-faced kid replies, “Some kind of gas thing.”
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
