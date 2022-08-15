The Gordo Green Wave, under new first year head coach Gus Smith, kicked the 2022 season off with a bang, outright dominating the Sipsey Valley Bears in a 50-7 drubbing. Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian last season, was proud of his team's performance in its first game, saying, "They're everything we thought they'd be. I'm just thankful to be here with these guys," the coach continued, "The atmosphere was great. The kids came out and played hard."

GORDO, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO