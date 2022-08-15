Cambodian officials say that they are certain that several of 13 Cambodian artifacts donated to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by businessman Douglas A.J. Latchford, beginning in 1983, were stolen, according to the New York Times. Last July, a complaint was filed by Manhattan’s Federal District Court related to a Cambodian Khmer sandstone sculpture connected to Latchford that’s in the Met’s collection. Later that year, officials from the Met met with members of the U.S. attorney’s office to talk about the possibility that Cambodian artifacts in their collection had been stolen. The Met says it has long been in the...

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO