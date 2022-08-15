ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch David Alaba score stunning free-kick with first touch to win Real Madrid match against Almeria

By Alex Cole
 4 days ago
REAL MADRID star David Alaba scored a worldie with his first touch of the league season.

The Austria international, 30, came straight off the bench to bury a free-kick and seal Madrid's 2-1 win over Almeria on Sunday night.

Alaba headed onto the pitch as a substitute to immediately score the winner from a delightful free-kick Credit: Getty

In the 73rd minute, Los Blancos were given the chance on the edge of the Almeria box as Modric was fouled.

Alaba was waiting to be substituted when the kick was awarded.

The defender immediately ran to where the ball was placed and insisted on taking it.

His left-footed curler found the top corner, brushing the post on it's way in and sending Real ahead.

The Champions League winners went in behind at half time as former Man Utd prospect Largie Ramazani scored after six minutes.

But Lucas Vasquez netted on the hour mark to pull things back and set up Alaba's magic moment.

The La Liga TV commentator and ex-Barcelona man Andrea Orlandi stated: "What an introduction! Alaba doesn't need to warm up."

The game remained 2-1 to the team from the capital, who took home all three points.

Meanwhile, boss Carlo Ancelotti has doubled down on retiring when he departs Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old Italian boss is under contract until 2024.

Ancelotti didn't quite rule out signing a new deal but confirmed the Spanish giants will be his last club.

He told Il Messagero: "This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire.

"Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience."

