Premier League

Man Utd cancel their own MUTV show at last minute after humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Brentford

By Neil Custis
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED AXED their own TV show ‘The Debate’ in the wake of the club’s disastrous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

The MUTV programme is aired at 6pm on a Monday and dissects United’s weekend game and other issues at the club.

Manchester United have axed one of their MUTV shows after the embarrassing defeat to Brentford Credit: Alamy
The Debate at 6pm has been axed - but is still showing up on MUTV's schedule Credit: MUTV

Regular guests are former players David May and Ben Thornley with two journalists invited to give their views as well.

But just after midday on Sunday the show, due to be recorded at 10.30am this morning, was dropped.

MUTV claimed it was due to staff shortages as a number were in Toulouse covering the womens’ team’s pre-season preparations.

It is not clear how this could not have been foreseen a number of days prior to the Brentford game.

What is clear is there will have been nervousness within Old Trafford about what might have been said about one of the worst performances in the club’s history.

The club station has been noted in the past for toeing the party line.

Previously, regular contributors have mysteriously disappeared from the station’s roster if they have gone off script.

Former player Bojan Djordjic has not been used since he started to criticise the owning family the Glazers in 2019.

But recently guests have not been able to paper over the cracks.

Last week club legend Lou Macari criticised United’s move for Juventus Adrien Rabiot on an MUTV programme.

Macari said: "I'd never really heard of him. Clubs spend millions of pounds scouting players across Europe, but nobody else has made a move for this fella.

"Why do you think this is? I have got a bad feeling about the guy."

The move to axe today's show clearly had not been communicated to everyone as it was still being advertised on the MUTV roster on TV to be going ahead.

Back in October 2005 MUTV infamously had to drop a programme with Roy Keane when he tore into the players following a 4-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough.

The fallout from it eventually lead to Keane’s departure from the club.

Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not even in Nottingham Forest’s top 50 transfer targets before joining on loan

STEVE COOPER has spent over £125million on 16 players for Forest in a frenzied summer transfer season — and missed out on many more. Morgan Gibbs-White was the latest buy to be scanned and bundled into Cooper’s groaning shopping trolley after completing his £25million move from Wolves — a deal which could rise to £42.5m with add-ons.
